NORWALK, Calif. – The Youth Leadership Conference 2019, organized by Excel Foundations USA March 9 at the Shree Pashupatinath Foundation here, attracted a plethora of youth participants, with almost 55 children and youth taking to the stage to display their talents in public speaking, debate, dance, singing, photography, poster making and event management.
Following introductions by conference convener Sarumathi Sivakumaran and coordinators Dilip Butani and Kewal Kanda, the program began with a Ganesh Vandanam by Jasmin Sivakumaran, Amritha and Manasa Raj. Children from preschool to the third grade then shared their views about the leaders they admire.
A panel discussion moderated by Anju Garg and featuring panelists Anviksha Srivastava and Rachana brought to light the issues of growing up in America, which concerns many Indian American parents. Ashok Patnaik headed the next panel on youth entrepreneurship that articulated views shared by Anviksha and Rakesh Krishna.
Speeches by children in the fourth to seventh grade under ‘Leader in Me’ resonated with the audience as children presented contemporary views on the topic. Ashok Patnaik, AJ Dudheker and Dr. Gadasalli presented a plaque to Charu Shivakumar and Aparna Hande for their service to the community; Kamlesh Chauhan also presented a plaque to Shivakumar in appreciation of her community work. Plenary speakers Dr. P. Mahadevan, Sunil Kathramalla and Prem Guragain gave thorough presentations on their topics highlighting the importance of inspiring children through understanding and activities that foster early leadership skills.
A slideshow on “Yesterday’s Youth, Today’s Youth” highlighted the achievements of present-day community leaders. A presidential debate moderated by Sumati Arun and featuring presidential candidates Jasmin Sivakumaran, Swarit Srivastava, Megha Arun and Dhruti Kulkarni was a major highlight of the conference. The candidates analyzed issues we face pertaining to education and immigration, including solutions to these problems.
Cerritos Mayor Pro-tem Naresh Solanki, La Palma Councilmember Nitesh Patel, and Christopher Craig, representing Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, graced the event with their presence and presented certificates to honor the organizers.
Inder Singh gave the keynote address speaking about facilitating leadership skills in children to equip them to be better leaders and emphasizing that conferences focused on youth are of great need in the Indian American community. Sunil Tolani, CEO of Prince Organization, after initiating one minute of silence as tribute to the jawans of the Pulwama attack, gave an inspiring message that to greatly achieve in one’s life, children need to dream big.
Students from Deepali Vora’s Nityashetra dance academy presented an engaging Bharatnatyam dance followed by a western medley by Jasmin and Kusuma. Shweta Somasundaram and Parnika Sivakumaran from Paulomi Pandit’s Rangashree dance school showed their expertise with their perfect posture, mudras and expression.
Deepi Singh spoke about the power of resilience, narrating her inspiring story of confidence and empowerment; while Bani Mukherjee, Asmath Noor and Aparna Hande spoke on topics related to youth leadership. Jasmin, Megha, Palak, Dhruti, Nidhi and Sadhanaa rocked the stage with a leadership-themed dance.
Youths from the grades 8-12 then took to the stage presenting their dreams for the future. Suren Sapkota and Vilas Jadhav expressed their support for the conference by sponsoring the trophies. Aparna Hande Legacy awards were given to Jasmin Sivakumaran and Rhea Jethvani for their community involvement and service, and a colorful fashion show marked a tribute to the children who participated in the conference.
The event was organized by the co-founder of Excel Foundations, Sarumathi Sivakumaran, with the support of the organizing committee. Supporters included community leaders Dilip Butani, Kewal Kanda, Amrit Bhandari, Aparna Hande, Ashok Patnaik, Dr. Gadasalli, Anju Garg, Gokul Poudyal, Prem Guragain, Dr. Vidya Narayan, Vijay Patil, Veda B. Joshi, Kanhaiya Kayastha, Nila Parikh, Radhika Patel, Keshav Patel, Rachana Srivastava, Sudip Gorakshakar, Sumati Arun, Priya Umasankar, Manivannan Krishnamoorthy, Kabilan Krishnan, Sivakumaran Kuselaraghavan, Yogesh Raghav and Bani Mukherjee. Judges were Dr. Avinash Srivastava, Dr. Vidya Narayan, Dr. Gadasalli, Dr. Asmath Noor, Debasish Bandyopadhyay, and Shankar Sundaram. Overseas participants Urvesha and Samiksha from India sent their speeches through video files shared by the team. Lunch was catered by Davinder Kohli.
