The American Physical Society has elected its 2021 Fellows, including several Indian American physicists, recognizing members who have made exceptional contributions to the physics enterprise in physics research, important applications of physics, leadership in or service to physics, or significant contributions to physics education.
Kaustubh Agashe, of the University of Maryland, was named “for pioneering breakthroughs in holographic composite Higgs theory and phenomenology, and for inspiring numerous related experimental searches at the Large Hadron Collider.”
Arun Bansil of Northeastern University, was selected for “seminal theoretical contributions to the electronic structures, momentum densities, and spectroscopy of ordered and disordered materials, including the successful prediction of many new families of topological materials.”
Aashish Clerk, of the University of Chicago, was chosen for “fundamental contributions to the theory of quantum optomechanical systems, quantum dissipation engineering, and other areas of quantum optics.”
Subhadeep Gupta, of the University of Washington, was named for “outstanding contributions in the areas of ultracold quantum gas mixtures, atom optics, and atom interferometry.
Gaurav Khanna, of the University of Rhode Island, was named a Fellow for “pioneering work in computational relativity, including innovative supercomputing techniques, computations of gravitational perturbations of black holes, gravitational waveforms from extreme mass-ratio binaries, classical black hole physics, and quantum gravity.”
Swagato Mukherjee, of the Brookhaven National Laboratory, was named for “seminal work employing ab initio lattice quantum chromodynamics (QCD) to uncover fundamental information on the QCD phase diagram at finite temperatures and baryon density, and for the creative use of these methods to provide limits on the location of the critical point in heavy-ion collisions.”
Vivek M. Prabhu, of the National Institute of Standards and Technology, was named a Fellow for “fundamental insight into the chain conformation, structure, phase separation, and interfaces of polyelectrolytes enabled by light and neutron scattering methods.”
Srinivas Raghu, of Stanford University, was selected for “fundamental theoretical studies of the emergent properties of quantum materials, particularly for developing controlled field theoretic approaches to such problems.”
Venkatachalam Ramaswamy, of the NOAA Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory, was named for “pioneering research on radiative transfer in the climate system, especially regarding the impacts of anthropogenic changes in carbon dioxide and ozone on stratospheric dynamics, and the effects of aerosols on tropospheric temperatures and the hydrological cycle.”
And Arpita Upadhyaya, of the University of Maryland at College Park, was named for “contributions to understanding mechanisms of biological force generation and how these forces enable immune cells to respond to the physical properties of their environment, bearing insights into the complex and biomedically crucial mechanisms of T cell and B cell activation.”
Each year, no more than one half of one percent of the Society membership is recognized by their peers for election to the status of Fellow in the American Physical Society. This year, 155 Fellows were selected and recognized for their contributions to science.
