NEW DELHI – External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar extended greetings to the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bhartiya Divas and said that their achievements are a source of pride for us.
"Greetings to the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Your achievements are a source of pride for us," said Jaishankar in a tweet Jan. 9.
"And our emotional bond grows from strength to strength," Jaishankar added.
The tweet came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Divas saying that they have distinguished themselves all over the world and have excelled in different spheres.
Taking to Twitter, Modi said on Sunday, "Greetings to everyone, especially the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Our diaspora has distinguished itself all over the world and has excelled in different spheres.”
The Prime Minister also appreciated the Indian diaspora that they have remained connected to their roots and said, "We are proud of their accomplishments."
India celebrates Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Jan. 9 every year to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community to the development of India.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the date Jan. 9 was chosen to celebrate this occasion since it was the day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa, leading India's freedom struggle.
Started in 2003, these conventions provide a platform to the Indian community overseas to engage with the government and the people from the land of their ancestors, for mutually beneficial activities. These conventions are also very useful in networking among the overseas Indian community residing in various parts of the world and enable them to share their experiences in various fields.
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will address a virtual youth Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas conference on 'The Role of Indian Diaspora' with regard to innovation and new technologies.
(With ANI, IANS reports)
