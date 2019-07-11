CHANDIGARH — A day after India declared U.S.-based pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice an unlawful association for supporting militancy and secessionism in Punjab, a state Minister July 11 demanded the extradition of its legal adviser Gurpatwant Singh Pannun from the U.S..
Pannun is wanted in several first information reports registered in the state and he must be extradited to India to face the law, state Jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said in a statement.
Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had for long been demanding strict action against the SJI and banning it should be only one part of the strategy to tackle terror, while the situation warrants going all-out against such organisations fuelling terror in the state, he said.
Requesting the Union government to extradite Pannun, Randhawa said he had allegedly helped the mastermind of the Nabha jailbreak incident, Romy, in Hong Kong.
Besides, the SJI, and especially Pannun, were engaged neck-deep in providing financial and all other kinds of support to separatist elements in India in order to advance their devious agenda of Referendum 2020 that aims to Balkanize the country, the minister said, adding that the SJI was confined to social media and had no ground-level support.
The Indian government measure under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, was taken in a Union cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The fringe group is run by a few radical Sikhs of foreign nationality in the U.S, Canada and the U.K, a Union Home Ministry statement has said.
During consultations by the Center, all major representative bodies of the Sikh community have categorically supported the government action, the statement added.
Responding to a query by IANS, Pannun said the Khalistan Referendum 2020 is a democratic campaign and will continue.
"Referendum is an internationally recognized democratic modus operandi to ascertain the will of peoples on any political issue," he said.
"Khalistan is a political opinion and SFJ's initiative of seeking Sikh peoples' opinion through Referendum 2020 will continue irrespective of India's ban," he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.