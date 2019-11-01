CERRITOS, Calif. — Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrates the victory of good over evil and light over dark. Creating a small and accurate depiction of what Diwali looks like and spreading the joy to a wider audience was Smita Vasant, Indian American founder of the L.A. Indian Fashion Week, by partnering with Macy’s. The team showcased an attractive and eye-catching interpretation of the Indian festival.
At the second level of the Macy’s store in the Los Cerritos Center location here, on Oct. 26, Vasant told the people gathered for the program, “An event like this helps bring a bit of our culture to our new home. It is also a way of introducing our culture to the community at large.”
Megan Picazo, Macy’s Inc. coordinator for special events southwest, made a splash, wonderfully dressed in a shiny beige-gold lehenga with a pink blouse and a bright green dupatta by Aanchal Designer Gallery.
Parimal Shah and Yogi Patel, president and secretary of the Indo-American Cultural Society of North America, presented Picazo with a certificate of recognition for promoting Indian culture. They singled out P.K. Naik of Cake Korner for his support for the event. Councilmember Ali Sajjad Taj also presented Vasant and Picazo with a City of Artesia coin to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the city he represents.
MKM Bollystars dancers Megan Corbin, Marina Moon, and Natasha Nazerali made an energetic presentation to the songs, “Nagada Sang Dhol,” and “Main Talli Ho Gayi.” They also engaged in an interactive segment with the crowd, teaching participants how to dance and making an interesting presentation with them.
Clothes are among the important features of Diwali. Appropriately, two fashion shows with 12 women, in differently styled saris from the various states of India, including Andhra Pradesh, Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Orissa, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu, were showcased. Everyone got to see the beautiful and vibrant weaves of baluchari, bandhani, bomkai, kantha, kanjeevaram, khadi silk, kuppadam pattu, lal paar, Mysore crepe silk, paithani, phulkari and a contemporary style. The women who participated in the fashion show brought and displayed their own saris and matching jewelry.
Founder of Runway to Road, Nikita Sachdeva, spoke about recent trends in fashion and how we can combine Indian and Western attire to create new and individualistic looks. “Blankets and scarves are going to be big this season,” she said. “You can use your dupatta and shawls, stay cozy during fall and winter and look absolutely stylish,” she advised. She provided other ways of creating new looks with clothes already in the closet.
“I personally love wearing a sari with pants and crop tops so it’s easily draped and it’s a perfect mix of East and West. Also, you don’t need to make endless investments with purchasing blouses. It’s easy to pick crop tops from your closet to create a different look each time,” said Sachdeva.
DJ Crash entertained attendees with recent Bollywood hit tracks prior to the start, and intermittently during and at the end of the program.
In addition to the program, the crowd also enjoyed henna tattoos by Ziba Beauty, ice cream from Saffron Spot, and photos by Social Photo Events by Rupert Thorpe.
