EZ Texting, a Santa Monica, California-based text marketing solutions company for small and medium businesses, Dec. 7 announced the appointment of Indian American Vijesh Mehta as CEO.
Most recently serving as chairman and CTO, Mehta co-founded the company in 2005, which started as a self-service marketing solution used by businesses to better and more effectively communicate with their customers, said a press release.
Over the past 15 years, Mehta has held multiple leadership roles within the organization. He has been instrumental in the growth of the company, including securing two rounds of investor-led financing, driving the business to profitability, and promoting the cultural values enabling the company to receive several distinguished “Best Places to Work” awards in Los Angeles and Austin.
“Since co-founding the company all those years ago, this business, and our customers have been my focus,” says Mehta. “I’m excited for our next phase, and I’m glad to help lead EZ Texting into its bright future.”
The appointment comes in the wake of Norman Happ’s departure from the company. Happ joined EZ Texting as CEO in April 2019 after serving in executive roles at Evernote and Intuit. During his tenure with EZ Texting, Happ led the growth of the core business to meet and exceed revenue targets and helped transform it to a remote-first company.
Mehta, who holds a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Southern California, will remain chairman of the Board of Directors, while his appointment as CEO takes immediate effect.
EZ Texting is an SaaS company that delivers the fastest, easiest and most reliable way to connect, noted the release. It has served over 165,000 customers; its messaging solutions allow businesses to quickly and effectively reach and engage their mobile audiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.