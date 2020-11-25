Even though Facebook removed a series of racist and misogynistic posts targeting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, it declined to take any action against the groups themselves, reports BBC News.
The now-removed posts were first spotted by BBC which then alerted the social network.
The pages, per the publication, included accusations that Harris was not a U.S. citizen – because her mother was from India and her father from Jamaica – and suggested that she was not “black enough” for the Democrats, and that she should be “deported to India.”
Many posts, said BBC, made memes mocking her name.
Additionally, some of the comments were sexually graphic in nature. Misogynistic remarks were also made on the pages.
The exact groups were not named but BBC said one of them has 4,000 members, another 1,200.
According to Facebook’s Community Standards, a hate organization is defined as “any association of three or more people that is organized under a name, sign, or symbol and that has an ideology, statements, or physical actions that attack individuals based on characteristics, including race, religious affiliation, nationality, ethnicity, gender, sex, sexual orientation, serious disease or disability.”
And yet, despite the pages regularly posting hateful comments against Harris, Facebook declined to take any action against the groups.
Media Matters president Angelo Carusone told BBC News: “Facebook’s removal of this content only after it’s been flagged to them by the media confirms that the rules and guidelines they establish are hollow because they put little to no effort into detection and enforcement. We are talking about the lowest of low-hanging fruit from a detection perspective. And yet, these escaped Facebook’s notice until flagged by a third party.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.