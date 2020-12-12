Indian American Sara Gideon, who came up short in the U.S. Senate race in Maine against Susan Collins, still has nearly $15 million left in campaign funds, according to reports.
The Bangor Daily News reports that Gideon, a Democrat, received nearly $75 million for her campaign, but still had $14.8 million left.
The campaign said in a news release the state House Speaker planned to donate about $350,000 to two charities, Full Plates, Full Potential and Keep ME Warm, according to the report.
“Full Plates, Full Potential and Keep ME Warm work every day to help Maine families through this difficult time, and I’m proud to support them,” Gideon said in the news release. “I’ve always believed that public service is about making a difference and improving the lives of people in your community. Helping Maine people is what inspired me to run for office and it’s what continues to guide me today.”
Gideon’s leftover cash was disclosed in a nearly 26,000-page report, covering the period from Oct. 15 through Nov. 23, filed with the Federal Election Commission, the daily newspaper said.
“That is an extremely large amount of money to have left over after a campaign, but there is only so much money you can spend in a state like Maine given the number and size of its media markets,” Democratic campaign finance lawyer Brett Kappel said in the report.
