GURUGRAM – A fake call center was busted by a team of the cybercrime police station here. The alleged call center was duping U.S. nationals through pop-ups in the name of social security numbers, the police said July 22.
The police arrested two partners of the owners, while the real owners managed to flee from the spot.
The duo arrested have been identified as Akshay Kumar, a native of Ahmedabad, and Bisho Singh of Manipur.
Rohit, Bhavesh and Harsh Deep alias Harsh were the real owners of the fake call center, who fled from the spot.
The fraudsters were allegedly threatening the U.S. nationals of blocking their SSNs and used to force them to pay up $100 to $800, the police said.
The police have recovered a computer hard disk and mobile from their possession.
The police received a tip-off that the fake call center was being run from an office located in the Sector 40 market. Following this, sleuths conducted a raid at the center where more than 10 men and women employees were busy on computers and laptops and were talking in English.
"The culprits could not show any valid licenses of the Department of Telecommunications or any other agreement/MoU related to their work," said a police official.
"The accused were cheating the U.S. citizens in the name of the SSN and website development. They used to charge $100 to $800 per customer. An FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC," the officer said.
