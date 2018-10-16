Hiral Tipirneni (center), the Democratic challenger to Republican incumbent Debbie Lesko in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District, has had to battle with Lesko regarding campaign signs placed next to each other. Tipirneni’s campaign signs throughout the district were briefly accompanied by signs by Lesko’s campaign calling the Indian American former ER doctor a “Fake Doctor.” Amid pressure, Lesko took the signs down. (Facebook photo)