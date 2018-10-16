Inevitably, as Election Day nears – this year on Nov. 6 – the campaigns drift off from the issues and become more smearing and drama campaigns.
That is what is unfolding in Arizona and the 8th Congressional District, as Democratic former ER doctor Hiral Tipirneni challenges Republican incumbent Rep. Debbie Lesko.
Campaign signs for the Indian American candidate, showing a photo of Tipirneni with the slogan “Solving Problems, Improving Lives,” were accompanied by a simplistic red sign with white lettering saying “Fake Doctor” with an arrow pointing to the Tipirneni sign, according to multiple reports.
The “Fake Doctor” signs say they are paid for by Debbie Lesko for Congress. Lesko has been endorsed by the Arizona Medical Association PAC.
In the aftermath of the signage placed next to Tipirneni’s campaign posts, Lesko has agreed to take down campaign signs falsely asserting that her Democratic opponent, Hiral Tipirneni, is a “fake doctor” after the Arizona Medical PAC pressed her on the issue, according to a brinkwire.com report.
According to the report, the PAC viewed the “campaign signs as an insult to the medical profession, discounting the education and training required of physicians to become licensed and credentialed.”
The group, which still endorses Lesko, said the incumbent agreed to take down the signs afterward.
The Indian American candidate called Lesko’s tactics “despicable” in a recent meeting with the editorial board of The Arizona Republic, the report said.
In an Oct. 13 tweet, Tipirneni called the signs slanderous and said Lesko “needs to remove her ads parroting the same lies. Voters deserve better from their representatives.”
Lesko based her attack on the fact Tipirneni works now as an advocate rather than as an emergency room physician, as she did earlier in her career. She suggested Tipirneni made the switch after a medical malpractice lawsuit, the report noted.
At The Republic, Lesko acknowledged Tipirneni is licensed but said her campaign image in medical apparel is bothersome.
“The thing that I found very disingenuous is that in all of Hiral’s commercials, she’s very front and center — she’s wearing like, you know, doctor outfits, scrubs, working on patients — but she hasn’t worked on any patients … for over a decade,” Lesko said, according to the report.
“I think it’s disingenuous to the voters and deceptive to the voters to portray so much like, ‘I am this practicing doctor, I’m working on patients.’ You haven’t practiced for over a decade. So I wanted to point that out to the voters.”
Tipirneni has had a valid medical license since 1997. According to Arizona Medical Board records, that license was last renewed a year ago and is still active. It expires in January 2020.
Tipirneni spent 10 years working as a doctor in Valley emergency rooms and currently works in cancer research advocacy.
"These slanderous lies are 100 percent false, and we’re exploring legal options. Sadly, more of (Lesko's) politics as usual. We deserve better!" the Tipirneni campaign said in a Facebook post.
Tipirneni said it’s characteristic of the politics the public detests, the report added.
“I’m really proud of the fact that I earned my medical degree,” Tipirneni said, noting that she has maintained an active medical license in Arizona for more than 20 years. “I took the Hippocratic oath. That does not change over time. And it is not disingenuous because I have made it clear time and time again, both on my website and in town halls and whenever I speak to anybody, that I am a former ER physician, that I am not in medical practice anymore. I have made that clear.”
