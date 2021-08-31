If Elizabeth Holmes (seen above arriving for the first day of jury selection in San Jose, Calif.) takes the stand at her trial, her lawyers have indicated in recently unsealed filings that she will testify that some of her statements and actions while running Theranos were the result of “intimate partner abuse” inflicted by the company’s Indian American chief operating officer and her secret lover, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. Balwani’s attorney has denied Holmes’ allegations. (Nick Otto/AFP via Getty Images)