Famed Indian American mathematician Manjul Bhargava, winner of the 2014 Fields Medal, math’s most-coveted honor, will explore the mathematical patterns found in nature at the National Museum of Mathematics and detail how nature inspired his award-winning career in math at an event Nov. 27 in Manhattan, New York.
The event, titled “Patterns in Nature,” will kick off MoMath’s Inaugural Distinguished Visiting Professor for the Public Dissemination of Mathematics — the first visiting professorship in the U.S. dedicated to raising public awareness and appreciation of math.
In a press statement announcing the event, Bhargava said the stacks of oranges he saw by his family’s juicer as a child inspired his interest in math. Patterns in nature are also known as fractals: nature abounds with such beautiful patterns, said Bhargava, a professor at Princeton University, noting tilings on kitchen floors to petals on daisies, spirals on pinecones, and the emergence of cicadas into the sunlight every 17 years.
“Dr. Bhargava's story, from growing up on suburban Long Island, to attending the top academic institutions in the world, to winning the most coveted award in all of mathematics, will be sure to delight and entertain while also conveying the amazing beauty of mathematics in the world around us,” said Cindy Lawrence, executive director of MoMath, in a press statement.
“We are very excited to install Manjul as MoMath’s first Distinguished Visiting Professor for the Public Dissemination of Mathematics and to celebrate his remarkable achievements,” she said.
“In just a few short months, Manjul has excited and enlightened the general public by offering advanced educational opportunities to math lovers of all ages and abilities. Manjul embodies MoMath’s mission as the only math Museum in North America to stimulate inquiry, spark curiosity, and reveal the joy and wonder of mathematics,” said Lawrence.
Besides the Fields Medal, Bhargava has won numerous top honors in mathematics. In 2016, he was a consultant on director Matt Brown’s film, “The Man Who Knew Infinity,” a biopic on the life on India’s best-known mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan.
Bhargava said he is passionate about bringing the beauty, excitement, and fun of math directly to a broader public, and sees his new role at MoMath as a major part of fulfilling that passion.
The MoMath Museum was launched five years ago, and has received more than 1.5 million visitors from around the world. It is the only math museum in the U.S.
“MoMath fills a critical demand around the country and worldwide for hands-on math programming, offering a space where the math-challenged, as well as math enthusiasts of all backgrounds and levels of understanding can enjoy the infinite and beautiful world of mathematics through more than 37 unique, state-of-the-art, interactive exhibits,” said the organization in a press statement.
In addition to MoMath’s home in New York City, museum exhibitions and content are currently featured in Singapore, Brazil, Germany, Russia, Spain, Sweden and the UK.
