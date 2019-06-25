The family of Kiran Pabla, the 24-year-old Indian American student who was killed in 2015 in a hit-and-run accident by two drivers who were racing against each other on Yerba Buena Road, will now receive a settlement from the city of San Jose, Calif.
The Bay Area News Group reports that Pabla’s family is set to receive a “$750,000 settlement from the city of San Jose, along with a pledge that it will evaluate and improve guardrail safety on the speedy thoroughfare.”
Pabla was out jogging around noon Jan. 26, 2015 on Yerba Buena Road toward Silver Creek Road in San Jose, five blocks away from her home, when she was killed after two cars, driven by 19-year-old Gabriel Becerra Esparza and Manuel Maldonado Avalos, crashed while racing, pinning Pabla to a tree. Pabla died at the scene. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2IFevqp)
Avalos and Esparza were both arrested and held without bail, on charges of vehicular manslaughter. Avalos was acquitted in 2017 by a jury. Esparza pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter and was sentenced to a year in county jail, three years’ probation, and 300 hours of community service.
“There’s people out there that get a lot more for not paying tickets,” Kunal Singh, Kiran’s brother, told local media after the sentencing. “I feel like he basically got away with murder.” (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2X5YIKk)
After the two cars collided, Esparza’s Nissan Altima hit a group of parked AT&T trucks before pinning Pabla against a tree, according to the Bay Area News Group report, which added that Pabla’s family sued the two drivers, the city, and AT&T. The utility was included as a defendant, it said, “over allegations that its trucks were parked illegally and contributed to the crash.” The city was accused in the lawsuit of “maintaining inadequate guardrails that failed to protect Pabla.”
Both drivers and AT&T paid out undisclosed amounts to the family, said the report. It also quoted Pabla’s family as saying that they pursued the litigation so “her memory could live on by preventing a similar incident from happening on Yerba Buena Road.”
Pabla was a graduate of Silver Creek High School in San Jose and had been pursuing a degree in business at California State University East Bay in Hayward.
