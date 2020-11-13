University of Washington anthropology professor Sam Dubal has been missing since Oct. 9, when he embarked on an overnight hike on Mount Rainier in Washington. Search and rescue teams ended their search Oct. 26. The family conducted a memorial service for the 33-year-old missing Indian American researcher. Dubal is shown here with his sisters Veena Dubal (left) and Dena Dubal (right). (photo via Twitter)