The family of a Southern California Indian American dentist is desperately seeking plasma to help their father survive a COVID-19 infection.
Suresh Patel, who recently turned 60, began showing signs of the infection around April 5, his son-in-law Jobby John told India-West. The infection started with a fever, and then developed into shortness of breath.
Patel was tested on April 10 and admitted to a hospital in Alhambra, California. As his symptoms worsened, he was transferred to St. John’s Providence Hospital in Santa Monica, California.
At St. John’s, Patel is being treated with an intensive form of care, known as ECMO — extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. Local physician Rishi Manchanda explained to India-West that ECMO is “an intensive intervention in which the work of the heart and the lung are being done by a machine.”
“It is a sign of how critically ill he is,” said Manchanda.
Jobby John told India-West that the family has turned to the community to find people who have survived COVID-19 and can donate their antibody-rich plasma to help Patel survive. The family is looking for donors who have A positive or negative or O positive or negative blood types. Donors must be COVID-19 symptom free for a minimum of two weeks, said John, noting that the American Red Cross, which collects the plasma, is recommending a minimum of 28 days, since people can be re-infected.
Donors must also be within three hours driving distance of Santa Monica, said John, so that the plasma can be delivered efficiently.
The family is also asking people who live further away to make a “direct donation,” by donating their plasma at their local Red Cross, and essentially creating a bankable resource for Patel at his local Red Cross.
Manchanda explained that using “convalescent antibodies” to treat COVID-19 critically ill patients is an experimental treatment. Early small-scale results indicate the treatment might work, he said, cautioning, however, that the treatment must be used at the right time to be effective.
Explaining the treatment, Manchanda told India-West that someone who has recovered from COVID-19 will have antibodies in their system. A lab can take the serum to collect the antibodies to provide to sick patients. At some point, the patient’s own system could kick in to produce the necessary antibodies.
John told India-West the family is hopeful and noted that St. John’s effectively treated a patient with COVID-19 using ECMO.
“We have all witnessed the severity of this virus,” he said, noting that his sister, who is a doctor in New Jersey, has tested positive. Via support groups, the family has spoken to many people who are dealing with the repercussions of a sick family member.
“It has been an exhausting and stressful week,” said John.
The family urges people to register at: redcross.org/plasma4covid and also to call Samir Patel, Suresh’s son, before donating, so that the donation can be coordinated: (909) 345-0190.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.