University of Washington anthropology professor Sam Dubal has been missing since Oct. 9 when he embarked on a 17-mile overnight hike on Mount Rainier in Washington state. The Mount Rainier National Park Service conducted a 15-day intensive search for the young Indian American. Dubal’s family reported that the search has ended. Dubal (center) is shown with his family: father Bharat; sisters Veena and Dena; and mother Saroj. (Veena Dubal photo via Twitter)