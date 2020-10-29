The search for University of Washington anthropology professor Sam Dubal, who has been missing since Oct. 9 when he embarked on a 17-mile overnight hike on Mount Rainier in Washington state, has ended after a 15-day intensive search, according to his family.
“We carry your prayers, thoughts & good wishes for Sam Dubal as we begin to grieve and celebrate his remarkable life and kind soul,” tweeted his sisters, UC Hastings law professor Veena Dubal and UC San Francisco neuroscientist Dena Dubal, on Oct. 26. “After a thorough search, the outer limits of time for survivability have passed. Our deepest gratitude to all, including the brave searchers & community,” they wrote.
The Mount Rainier National Park Service did not release a report confirming that it had ended the search for Dubal. Emails and calls to the Mount Rainier ranger station were unanswered as of press time Oct. 29.
Dubal, 33, is the son of Bharat and Saroj Dubal. The Stanford graduate attended medical school at Harvard, and then received his Ph.D. in medical anthropology from UC Berkeley in 2018. He had started to teach at the University of Washington’s anthropology department in June.
In 2018, Dubal published a book, “Against Humanity: Lessons from the Lord’s Resistance Army,” which drew from his ethnographic research of the LRA in Northern Uganda.
On Oct. 9, Dubal began his hike in the Mowich Lake area of Mount Rainier, an area that includes rugged, remote wilderness, according to the Park Service. He was supposed to return from the 17-mile loop trail the following day, but did not. Dubal’s family reported him missing Oct. 12.
A portion of the trail Dubal was hiking involved crossing over a small bridge on the Carbon River, which washed away Oct. 10.
After the Mount Rainier National Park Service announced it was stopping its search Oct. 23, Dubal’s family began an online petition implored park rangers to continue their search for the next 72 hours. The family noted that Sam Dubal is an experienced outdoorsman capable of managing the brutal weather and could have survived for two to three weeks with the type of gear he was carrying.
The Park Service resumed its search on Oct. 25. Mount Rainier National Park Service spokeswoman Patti Wold told India-West in an earlier interview that a search and rescue team, involving as many as 50 professionals, scoured every bit of the terrain Dubal had expected to pass through, according to his itinerary. Rangers employed drones, Forward Looking Infrared heat detection cameras from the air, helicopters, and canines.
Weather conditions have made it difficult for on the ground search and rescue as well as helicopters.
The Anthropology Department at UC Berkeley posted on their Web site: “We are hoping that our own Sam Dubal (Medical Anthropology PhD 2018), who has been missing in the Mount Rainier National Park for over two weeks, will return.”
“We continue to hope that he will be found and rescued. Professor Mariane Ferme is representing our department by joining the voluntary searches. Our hearts go out to his family, his students, his colleagues and his friends in this moment of great fear. We know Sam Dubal to be a strong and resilient anthropologist as well as a talented doctor.”
“May Sam return to his family and to 'the family of men and women in anthropology’ who know him as a dear colleague or as a student or a mentor,” wrote the department.
Tributes to Dubal poured in on social media. Veena Dubal tweeted Oct. 29: “I’m struck that everyone who has sent me messages about my brother—whether they knew him for years or hours—feels and remembers the same thing: his kindness.”
“Sam, our love for you knows no bounds—not life, death, heaven or earth can keep us from being with you, and you with us,” she wrote.
