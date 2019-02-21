The family of an Indian American man who was killed in a car crash during a family trip to Lake Tahoe in California is hoping the community can come together to help provide funds for his young children as they now grow up without one of their parents.
Ramesh Pulavarthi, along with his wife, children and his father-in-law, Feb. 17 went for a drive up to Lake Tahoe, making several stops along the way to catch some of the scenery, the family wrote on a GoFundMe page.
One of the stops was at a viewpoint near Bridal Veil Falls so they could get a good view of the waterfalls and capture it for their memories, the post continued.
“Who knew that this family snap would be his last snap of his life?” the family wrote in the post. After ensuring everyone was in the car, Pulavarthi was walking from the back of his SUV to the driver’s seat when a car struck him from behind, propelling the man several yards away.
Pulavarthi succumbed to the injuries from the car, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The sudden demise of Ramesh left us in deep loss and more importantly a big support to his family,” the post said. “Though we might not be able to fulfill Ramesh's hopes and dreams for Rudra (8-year-old son) and Meenakshi (5-year-old daughter), if we can have small contributions which would like stepping stones for the family future.”
The family set a goal of $150,000 on the GoFundMe page. As of Feb. 19, more than $88,300 had been raised.
The GoFundMe page can be found by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/sylaja-ramesh-friends-amp-family.
