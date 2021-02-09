Pop star Rihanna’s tweet drawing international attention to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws in India has triggered a wave of support, and not just on Twitter.
NFL star Juju Smith-Schuster, NBA forward Kyle Kuzma and former NBA player Baron Davies are among the latest celebrities to join the cause.
Schuster also made a donation of $10,000 towards medical assistance for the farmers.
“Happy to share that I’ve donated $10,000 to provide medical assistance to the farmers in need in India to help save lives during these times. I hope we can prevent any additional life from being lost. #FarmersProtest,” Schuster tweeted alongside a folded hands emoji.
His tweet quickly gained steam, with many calling his action commendable.
“Thank you!!! Your support and awareness being raised means the world to our family and friends back home protesting and sleeping in the cold Delhi streets. #FarmersProstest,” tweeted Sikh Expo.
“Thank you for speaking up for Indian farmers. Lots of love and respect sir,” wrote a Twitter user.
“I’ve always believed in the goodness of mankind and @TeamJuJu confirms. He knows people are for caring. My parents & Sorority have taught me to be supreme in service to all mankind. Let us thank Team JuJu,” wrote another.
Kuzma, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, shared the same CNN article as Rihanna, which reported how India had blocked internet access in several districts of Haryana bordering New Delhi following violent clashes between police and farmers.
“Should be talking about this! #FarmersProtest,” he tweeted.
Davies urged people to raise awareness about the issue, tweeting: “Are we going to address what's happening in India? Let my good people free!! Unfair to those who struggle, the farmers provide away of living and they need to have a right to a way of life. Join me and let’s bring awareness. #FarmersProtest.”
On Feb. 2, Rihanna reacted to the news piece shining light on the ongoing protest on Twitter and wrote: “Why aren’t we talking about this? #FarmersProtest.”
Soon after, support poured in from the likes of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, Lebanese American media personality Mia Khalifa, and Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece and lawyer/author Meena Harris.
