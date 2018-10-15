Farrah Khan, who is making her second bid for a seat on the Irvine, Calif., city council, believes the 4,500 South Asian Americans registered to vote in her town could make or break the Nov. 6 election.
If elected, Khan would be the first Indian American woman to serve on the Irvine City Council. Khan is the only South Asian American woman running for local office in Orange County, Calif.
“People have been dismissive of South Asian Americans, saying there’s no need to do outreach because they don’t vote. We need to change that stereotype,” Khan told India-West, noting that past elections in Irvine have been decided by a margin of 15 votes. Vote by mail ballots come out last week in California, and Khan is urging the residents of this Southern California city to participate in the process. Citizens can register online until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 22 to be eligible to vote in November, or go to the DMV.
Khan is competing in a crowded field of 12 candidates for one of two open seats on the city council. The mother of four boys – including two foster children – moved to Irvine with her husband and family 15 years ago, after growing up in Northern California. The candidate was born in Lahore, Pakistan, to an Indian father and a Pakistani mother.
In her first city council bid in 2016, Khan came in 4th, out of 11 candidates running for two seats. She had a 6,000 vote lead over the candidate that came in 5th place.
“I had been working behind the scenes for a long time, volunteering on campaigns,” said the candidate, who in 2014 was appointed to serve as Irvine’s Community Services commissioner. “When I decided to run, people told me ‘it’s not your turn,’ ‘you have to wait in line.’ But I believe the people we’re electing really aren’t representing our community’s needs. It’s time for a change,” said Khan, who ran, despite her detractors.
This time around, Khan believes her message of change is resonating with voters, as she knocks on doors and meets people at events. She has also received a lot of support from the South Asian American community.
Khan is running on several issues, including the need for the city council to be transparent in its process of decision making. “People who are critical of our city government get blocked when they attempt to speak. That’s not democracy,” she told India-West.
Irvine is at a critical juncture, transitioning from a bedroom community into a rapidly-growing business hub, said Khan, noting that the city’s infrastructure is currently unable to support the burg’s growth. Critically, there is a lack of affordable housing, she noted, adding that new high-density apartment complexes lack access to public transportation, leading to major congestion on city streets. Once elected, Khan hopes to work with the Orange County Transit Authority to get bus routes into high-density neighborhoods.
Busses are also needed to transport children to school, said Khan. The rapid rise of children into the school district has led to overcrowding, making many of the town’s children unable to attend their neighborhood school. Parents are thus forced to drive their kids across town, leading to more congestion on roadways. The school district has said it lacks the funds to provide busing; Khan said she hopes to work with the school board and the State of California to secure funds for bussing.
On Sept. 30 afternoon, supporters of Khan’s campaign gathered at the home of Aarti Kaushal for a meet and greet. Several of the afternoon’s co-hosts – prominent South Asian American civic leaders – praised Khan’s exemplary record of public service. The candidate noted at the event that she has refused developers’ contributions to her campaign.
