Over a dozen Indian American and South Asian Americans across the state of California Nov. 3 were hoping to win seats at varying levels within their respective cities and counties, with moderate success.
Outside of Fremont and San Ramon, which had a dozen candidates between the two cities (see other India-West articles), there were over a dozen candidates statewide.
Farrah Khan was looking to win the Irvine mayoral seat. The first-term councilwoman in the city, having won in 2018, prevailed with a convincing win.
The first Indian American woman on the Irvine City Council received roughly 49 percent of the vote (49,086 votes) in dominating the four-candidate field.
“Thank you. We're still waiting for the remaining ballots to be counted but this is a fairly strong lead,” Khan said on Facebook when she maintained her current lead, with some votes left to be counted. She wasn’t immediately available for comment.
Christina Shea (35.4 percent), Luis Huang (7.9 percent) and Katherine Daigle (7.8 percent) finished second through fourth, respectively.
Meanwhile, on the Irvine City Council, Anshul Garg was among 14 candidates seeking three open seats, but he finished 12th with 2.1 percent of the vote. Tammy Kim, Larry Agran and Lauren Johnson-Norris won the three seats.
In Laguna Niguel, Rischi Paul Sharma won one of the three seats on its council, finishing second with 18.97 percent of the vote, just behind Sandy Rains and ahead of Kelly Jennings. In the same race, John Dhaliwal fell short, finishing seventh in the eight-candidate race with 4.42 percent of the vote.
Aarti Kaushal was seeking a director seat in the Division 4 Irvine Ranch Water District seat. She finished last in the three-person race with 6.6 percent of the vote. Karen McLaughlin (54 percent) won the seat.
Another Aarti Kaushal, also in Orange County, was hoping for the South Orange Community College District BOT Area 1 seat, but in a four-person field, took third with 14.8 percent of the vote, falling short. Carolyn Inmon won the seat with 47.2 percent.
In Fullerton, Aaruni Thakur was up against Bruce Whitaker seeking the District 4 council seat. Whitaker earned 51.78 percent of the vote, topping Thakur by nearly four points.
In Lake Forest, Richa Sharma finished third in a six-candidate field, falling short of gaining the District 1 Council seat, won by Chris McDonald, who received 23.13 percent of the vote.
Also in Southern California, Nithya Raman was running for a city council seat in Los Angeles’ 4th District. The candidate won 52.4 percent of the vote, 56,329 votes, to win the seat over David Ryu (47.6 percent; 51,203).
Two seats were up for grabs on the Rolling Hills City Council, with three candidates. Beatriz Dieringer and Jeff Pieper were the top two vote getters with 35 percent and 33.7 percent, respectively, leaving Arun Bhumitra, with 31.3 percent, on the outside looking in.
Another two seats were available in Santa Clarita’s City Council, though nine candidates were vying for the posts. Aakash Ahuja finished sixth in the race with 7.66 percent of the vote. Cameron Smyth (31 percent) and Jason Gibbs (16.2 percent) won the two seats.
In Torrance, Anil Muhammad won one of the two seats on the Torrance Unified School District Board. Muhammad claimed the most votes, garnering 28.2 percent, just ahead of Jasmine A-Young Park (28 percent), in the four-candidate race.
In Dublin, Arun Goel was ousted in the race for mayor. He finished second with 38 percent of the vote, falling 23 points behind Melissa Hernandez, who received 51.8 percent of the votes.
Also in Dublin, two seats were up for grabs in the city council, which had nine candidates seeking to be filled. Sri Muppidi was the nearest candidate, finishing fourth with 11.4 percent of the vote, but Sherry Hu (27 percent) and Michael McCorriston (17 percent) ultimately won the two seats. Also running unsuccessfully were Samir Qureshi (10.6 percent), Kashef Qaadri (7 percent) and Razi Hasni (4.8 percent).
Rakesh Kumar Christian finished with 3.5 percent of the vote in the Antioch mayoral race, finishing a distant fifth, behind winner Lamar Thorpe, who received 44.1 percent of the vote.
Harmesh Kumar was hoping for a spot on the Concord City Council, but came up short. Kumar, with 16 percent, finished third behind Carlyn Obringer (44 percent) and Hope Johnson (25 percent).
In Orinda, Latika Malkani was hoping to win a city council seat. In the three-candidate race, with two seats open, Malkani finished third with 30.5 percent of the vote. Darlene Gee (34.77 percent) and Inga Miller (34.7 percent) won the seats.
Vinay Pimple in Richmond fell short in the District 6 Council seat race, receiving 32 percent of the vote and finishing second to Claudia Jiminez with 52 percent of the vote.
Harbir K. Bhatia was unable to win the District 1 City Council seat in Santa Clara, falling to Kathy Waranabe, who won 53.88 percent to 46.12 percent.
In Santa Clara’s District 5 City Council, Suds Jain won 62 percent of the vote to win the seat over Bob O’Keefe, who received 38 percent.
In Sunnyvale, Hina Siddiqui finished a distant third in the City Council District 2 seat, behind Alysa Cisneros.
Rupy Krishnan was going for the Acalanes Union High School District seat but received 10.8 percent finishing fourth. Kristin Connelly (38.3 percent) and Christopher Grove (29.9 percent) won the seat.
Contra Costa County’s John Swett Unified School District had three open seats up for grabs. Amarjit Kaur prevailed, winning the eight-person race with 15.63 percent of the race. Marina Ramos and Stephanie Travis won the two other spots.
Meanwhile, Kumar Nallusamy was unable to win the Area 3 San Ramon Valley Unified School District board seat with 22.9 percent pf the vote. Laura Bratt won the spot with 40.42 percent of the vote.
Sudha Kasamsetty was seeking one of two Cupertino Union School District seats. She finished last in the four-candidate race, won by Sylvia Leong and Phyllis Vogel.
Sumiti Mehta, meanwhile, in the Natomas Unified School Board in the Sacramento area, was unable to win one of the three seats. Scott Dosick, Micah Grant and Susan Heredia won the seats.
Vish Chatterji was seeking another term on the Beach Cities Health Board of Directors. The five-candidate race was seeking three winners, with Chatterji and his 19.76 percent just outside in fourth place. Matha Koo, Vanessa Poster and Jane Diehl were the top three.
In Palo Alto, Ajit Varma was among 10 candidates seeking four spots on the City Council. Varma finished in last with 4.24 percent of the vote. Patrick Burt (13.6 percent), Lydia Kou (12.4 percent), Greg Lin Tanaka (11.47 percent) and Greer Stone (11.43 percent) were the winners.
In Union City, Sarabjit Kaur Cheema was hoping to become mayor of the Northern California city. Cheema received 20.4 percent of the vote, finishing third behind Jaime Patino (32.7 percent) and winner Carol Dutra-Vernaci (46.8 percent).
Also in Union City, incumbent Councilman Gary Singh was re-elected to his District 1 seat with 58.6 percent of the vote, over 17 points ahead of challenger Sandra Holder-Grayson.
Druthi Ghanta received 5 percent of the vote in the Pleasanton mayoral race, finishing fourth of five candidates. Karla Brown, with 47.6 percent, won the post.
The Ohlone Community College District was looking for three candidates to sit on the Area 2 seats. Greg Bonaccorsi won re-election with 27.3 percent; Lance Kwan won a seat as well with 20.8 percent. Indian American Rakesh Sharma won the third seat with 20.6 percent. Amit Patel fell short with 13.3 percent.
In Fremont, two candidates were hoping to win in separate Unified School District seats. Jhansi Kalapala fell short in the Area 4 seat to Yajing Zhang, 62.7 percent to 37.2 percent; Vivek Prasad won his seat in Area 5 with 36.2 percent, ahead of Lucy Shen (34.3 percent) and Michele Berke (29.4 percent).
The New Haven Unified School District Area 1 seat was won by Jatinderpal Kaur Sahi, who received 52.5 percent of the vote, ahead of Lance Nishihira and his 47.4 percent.
Sharan Kaur lost the New Haven USD Area 3 seat to Michael Gonzales, 57.2 percent to 42.7 percent.
Varshan Chauhan was in the top two in the Eden Township Healthcare District race, winning one of the two open spots with 31.6 percent. Pam Russo (35.6 percent) won the other seat.
Elsewhere, Chitra Ramanathan, with 18.3 percent of the vote, was on the outside of the two open seats available in the Washington Township Healthcare District. William Nicholson (47.2 percent) and Jeannie Yee (34.3 percent) won the two spots.
And in the Alameda County Water District, incumbent Aziz Akbari, as well as fellow incumbents John Weed and James Gunther, with 23.8 percent, 21.4 percent and 21.2 percent, respectively, won re-election. Ramesh Gopalan finished fifth with 14.6 percent in falling short.
Also in Alameda County, Taranjit Singh Gujral was looking for one of the two open seats in the Newark City Council. Incumbents Maria Sucy Collazo and Luis Freitas won re-election with 33.1 percent and 26.3 percent, respectively. Gujral lost with 21.6 percent, finishing third, ahead of Jason Miguel.
