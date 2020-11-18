The National Academy of Inventors recently released its sixth video documenting the path from university discovery to public marketplace, featuring Dr. Katesh Katti of the University of Missouri.
The episode in the “From Campus to Commerce” series highlights silver nanoparticle technology from the University of Missouri developed by Katti.
The Indian American is the recipient of the Hevesy Medal, a highly regarded award in nuclear sciences and medicine. He is also globally known as the "Father of Green Medical Nanotechnology" for his pioneering work combining non-toxic nanoagents with traditional Ayurvedic-Holistic medicine, used by 65-80 percent of the world's population as a primary source of health care, according to the NAI news release.
In the video, Katti is seen in his lab discussing the impetus for his chosen work, according to NAI.
"I wanted to create one product with dual actions of antibiotic/anti-viral properties so that people don't have to use several different agents to decontaminate infected areas," Katti said.
His discoveries have been enormously successful, especially the timely product NanOLife sanitizer, which kills both bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19, the NAI said.
Over the past three decades, Katti's work has also focused on molecular imaging and therapy in oncology.
His gold-based nanomedicine is being used in cancer therapy today. In an NAI webinar last month, he explained that gold, unlike many delivery mechanisms, is non-toxic to the body, the NAI noted.
Katti has been recognized by the United Nations/IAEA as a global expert in “Green Nanotechnology” and has won many awards such as the ‘2016 Person of the Year in Science’. He is a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors as well as a professor at Mizzou.
