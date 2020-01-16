The FBI and the Sacramento County, California, Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating a possible hate crime that was discovered Jan. 12 at the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib in Orangevale, California.
Harbans Singh Sraon, a spokesman for the gurdwara, told India-West that head priest Manjit Singh stepped outside the facility Jan. 13 morning, after a three-day opening celebration. Singh saw Sacramento Sheriff’s cars and stopped to inquire.
Deputies told him that a neighbor had called to say there was racist graffiti spray-painted on the address marker. The neighbor then covered the stone marker with a tarp.
Deputies took off the tarp in Singh’s presence, revealing that a swastika and the words “white power” had been spray-painted on the marker. Sraon said the deputies quickly painted over the offensive words.
Sacramento Sheriff Deputy Lacey Nelson told India-West that detectives specifically assigned to investigate hate crimes have been actively investigating the incident since Jan. 13 morning. Crime scene investigators have been collecting forensic evidence from the scene, and detectives have canvassed the neighborhood, speaking to residents who may have observed the crime.
Detectives have obtained video footage from the neighborhood, said Nelson, adding that the nature of evidence found in forensics and on video has yet been released.
“This is an ongoing investigation. We do take these types of cases very seriously,” said Nelson.
Sraon and Inderjit Singh Kallarai both told India-West that the FBI is also involved in the case. Sraon said FBI detectives have consistently visited the facility since the bias-motivated crime occurred. Sacramento Sheriff’s deputies have consistently patrolled the area for the past three days, the Indian American said.
The Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib sits on land formerly occupied by the Calvary Baptist Church. Local Sikh Americans purchased the land several months ago, and extensively renovated the structure before opening it Jan. 10. Sraon said the gurdwara is only one of two in the world — the other is in London — and is based on the principals of the universality of peace. Prominent Sikh priest Bhai Sahib Harjinder Singh Ji Sri Nagarwale attended and spoke at the opening of the temple.
Sraon said he was heartened by the response of local residents in the mostly-white community, who brought bouquets and offered their sympathies for the vandalism. A surveillance camera has since been installed at the gurdwara, and Sraon said gurdwara leadership have pledged to create awareness in the local community, including inviting residents for langar, a free meal.
The gurdwara has also received support from the interfaith community. Sraon forwarded to India-West an email from Pastor Dave Ratcliff of the Sierra Presbyterian Church, which read in part: “I cannot imagine the many feelings both you and the congregation have in light of this evil action. I want you to know that our congregation at Shepherd of the Sierra will be praying for you and your congregation.”
“We stand with you and your congregation in rejecting all acts of violence and hatred. You are not alone,” wrote Ratcliff.
The Council on American Islamic Relations also condemned the hate crime. "We must all stand up against hate in our communities," said Basim Elkarra, executive director of the Sacramento Valley chapter of CAIR.
“We are here to support the Sikh community and encourage any witnesses to come forward with information about this hate attack on a house of worship,” said Elkarra in a press statement.
The Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund noted the alarming rise in the number of hate crimes committed by white supremacist groups.
(See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/3abHiyK)
