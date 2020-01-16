Members of the Sikh American community attended the opening of the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib in Orangevale, California on Jan. 12. The following morning, the head priest discovered that an address marker at the entrance to the facility had been spray-painted with a swastika and the words “white power.” Harbans Singh Sraon, Indian American spokesman for the gurdwara, told India-West that FBI detectives have consistently visited the facility since the bias-motivated crime occurred. (photo courtesy of Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib)