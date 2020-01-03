WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai announced Dec. 20 his appointment of Dr. Monisha Ghosh to serve as the agency’s Chief Technology Officer.
The Indian American executive will advise Pai and the agency on technology and engineering issues, and will work closely with the FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology, according to an FCC press release.
“As the FCC moves aggressively to advance American leadership in 5G, Dr. Ghosh’s deep technical knowledge of wireless technologies will be invaluable,” said Pai. “Dr. Ghosh has both conducted and overseen research into cutting-edge wireless issues in academia and industry. Her expertise is also broad, ranging from the Internet of Things, medical telemetry, and broadcast standards.
“And it bears noting that this is an historic appointment: I am proud that Dr. Ghosh will be the FCC’s first female CTO, and hope her example inspires young women everywhere to consider careers in STEM fields. I’m grateful to her for serving in this important position at this important time.”
The FCC’s chief technology officer serves as the senior technology expert in the agency. Ghosh will be housed in the Office of Engineering and Technology.
She replaces Dr. Eric Burger, who has been serving at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy since October. Ghosh will start work at the FCC on Jan. 13.
Ghosh has been serving as a rotating program director at the National Science Foundation since September 2017, in the Computer and Network System Division within the Directorate of Computer and Information Science and Engineering, where she manages the core wireless research portfolio as well as special programs such as Machine Learning for Wireless Networking Systems.
She is also a research professor at the University of Chicago, where she conducts research on wireless technologies for the Internet of Things, 5G cellular, next generation Wi-Fi systems, and spectrum coexistence.
Prior to joining the University of Chicago in September 2015, Ghosh worked at Interdigital, Philips Research and Bell Laboratories, on various wireless systems, such as the HDTV broadcast standard, cable standardization and cognitive radio for the TV White Spaces. She has been an active contributor to many industry standards.
Ghosh received her Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Southern California in 1991, and her B. Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, in 1986. She is a Fellow of the IEEE.
