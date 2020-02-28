Patricia Goyal (left) of India recites the Oath of Allegiance along with 50 others of different national origins July 4, 2001 during a Citizenship Ceremony conducted by the US Immigration and Naturalization Service in Freedom Park, Arlington, Virginia. The household incomes of Indian American children are unlikely to be considered in the Trump administration’s new public charge rule that came into effect Feb. 24, 2020. (David La Spina/AFP via Getty Images)