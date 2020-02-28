The Trump Administration Feb. 24 began implementing its public charge rule, an initiative critics have characterized as a wealth tax on immigrants.
The new rule — which seeks to deny immigration benefits to low income immigrants — came into effect after the Supreme Court, in a narrow 5-4 vote Jan. 27, allowed the administration to implement the controversial initiative. The Supreme Court did not weigh in on the constitutionality of the new provision: several lawsuits pending in lower courts state the measure is unconstitutional.
In a relief to many immigrants, the rule will not be applied retroactively: it will affect immigrants who apply for permanent residency after Feb. 24, 2020, and will impose tighter regulations on those seeking to immigrate to the U.S.
Federal benefits received before Feb. 24 will not be used to assess whether an applicant is considered a public charge, noted the organization Asian Americans Advancing Justice.
The public charge rule would potentially deny green cards to one million immigrants each year who are currently living in the U.S. and have received any of several forms of federal public aid, including food stamps — a program known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP — Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income, and Temporary Aid for Needy Families, or TANF. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2qd9r67)
Those wishing to immigrate to the U.S. would have to be able to demonstrate an earning capacity of at least $41,000 for a family of two. This would largely bar elderly Indian immigrants who wish to immigrate to the U.S. to live with their children.
Immigration advocates have noted that elderly people are unlikely to be able to demonstrate an earning capacity of any amount. The household incomes of their Indian American children are unlikely to be considered, as they would not yet technically be members of the household.
Factors such as age, disabilities, the ability to speak English, and employability would also be considered.
The new rule will allow USCIS to deny more than 50 percent of all marriage green card applicants, Doug Rand, co-founder of Boundless Immigration — boundless.com — told India-West last year. This would force an estimated 200,000 married couples each year to leave the U.S. or live apart indefinitely, he said.
International students would also be heavily impacted as few would have the ability to immediately meet minimum income thresholds after graduation.
Many immigrants have already opted out of benefits for which they were eligible, fearing they would not be able to port over to permanent status.
Fear and confusion over the regulations have already harmed the health and well-being of immigrant families — overwhelmingly families of color — all over the country, noted the National Immigration Law Center.
Marielena Hincapié, executive director of NILC, said in a Feb. 24 statement: “Over the past three years, the Trump administration has used threats, false starts, exaggeration, and misinformation around public charge to deliberately spread fear and confusion among immigrant communities navigating an already dysfunctional system.
“These tactics are designed to maximize this cruel new policy’s harmful impact. As a result, we’ve heard far too many reports of families avoiding crucial economic support programs vital to their children and loved ones’ well-being, even before the policy went into effect,” she said, characterizing the new policy as “pernicious.”
“Fear is Trump’s weapon of choice,” said Hincapié, adding: “We must reject Trump’s attempts to redefine who we are and who belongs here.”
Asian Americans Advancing Justice defined the limitations of the new public charge rule, noting that the rule will not apply to all immigrants, and that there are many exceptions.
Not all federal benefits will be used to assess whether an individual is or will become a public charge, noted the organization, cautioning, however, that different rules will apply to immigrants seeking visas from outside the U.S.
“We condemn these racist policies, which seek to dramatically undermine the family-based immigration system that has been the backbone of our country and instead prioritizes wealthy and white immigrants,” said AAAJ in a press statement.
“Public benefits are essential in helping families stay healthy and thrive. Weighing the likelihood of future benefits use, along with discriminatory factors such as English language proficiency, is unjust, unnecessary, and does not strengthen the country,” noted the organization.
The White House issued a statement Feb. 22, a day after the Supreme Court lifted a last injunction covering Illinois. “We are gratified by the Supreme Court ruling on Friday night lifting the final remaining injunction on the public charge regulation.”
“This final rule will protect hardworking American taxpayers, safeguard welfare programs for truly needy Americans, reduce the Federal deficit, and re-establish the fundamental legal principle that newcomers to our society should be financially self-reliant and not dependent on the largess of United States taxpayers,” noted the White House statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.