Many U.S.-born children, including Indian American kids, with immigrant parents failed to receive the benefits to which they were entitled, according to an Ethnic Media briefing. Seen above: People get free COVID-19 tests without needing to show ID, doctor's note or symptoms at a drive-through and walk up Coronavirus testing center located at Barcroft Community Center in the Arlington, Virginia, zip code with the highest concentration of Coronavirus cases in on May 26, 2020. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)