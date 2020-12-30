NEW YORK – A federal court has permanently shut down a U.S.-based computer scam that preyed on elderly Americans using call center operators in India resulting in losses of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
In a statement Dec. 29, the Department of Justice said that a federal court entered an order of permanent injunction against Michael Brian Cotter and four companies barring them from offering technical support through telemarketing and websites following a joint operation by the U.S. authorities and India’s Central Bureau of Investigation.
The alleged fraudsters in some cases impersonated Microsoft, which brought cases to the attention of the Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force., the department said.
The department had filed in October a request for the injunction against Cotter and the companies before the court in Miami, Florida, which is an area with a concentration of retirees. A temporary injunction was granted immediately and has now been made permanent.
Acknowledging India’s cooperation, Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark said: “The department is grateful for the cooperation of foreign law enforcement, including India’s CBI, in investigating, disrupting, and prosecuting technical-support fraud schemes and other schemes originating abroad and directed at the American public.”
The complaint said that Cotter allegedly worked with co-conspirators in India but did not identify them.
One of the companies mentioned in the complaint is registered in Singapore.
The U.S. federal government also took over 19 domain names like “assistmysoftware” and “helpforsoftware” that were used in the alleged scam to prevent their continued use.
According to the Department of Justice’s complaint, the alleged fraud involved causing pop-up messages to appear on computer screens purporting to be from Microsoft or other companies. The pop-up messages fraudulently claimed that the consumer’s computer was infected by a virus, purported to run a scan of the computer, falsely confirmed the presence of a virus and malware, and then asked users to call a phone number for help
When they called the number, it was transferred to call centers in India. The operators asked for access to the computers and then claimed they had detected “non-existent” problems and charged them hundreds of dollars to fix fake issues on the computer, the complaint said.
The department said that since President Donald Trump signed the Elder Abuse Prevention and Prosecution Act into law in October 2017, it has participated in hundreds of enforcement actions against scams targeting seniors.
