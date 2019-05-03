CHICAGO – A former worker in the Cook County Circuit Court clerk's office has been convicted for lying under oath about an alleged bribes-for-jobs scheme in the office.
Beena Patel, a former associate clerk, was found guilty April 26 by a federal jury on three counts of perjury.
Prosecutors alleged Patel lied when she told a grand jury investigating Clerk Dorothy Brown's office that she had never sold tickets to Brown's fundraisers. No charges have been filed against Brown.
The 57-year-old Patel also said she didn't know whether a colleague targeted in the investigation had spoken to law enforcement.
In her closing argument, Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather McShain said Patel's lies were a deliberate attempt to obstruct the grand jury inquiry and protect her boss.
Defense attorney Walter Jones Jr. argued prosecutors "botched" the investigation and needed a scapegoat.
Chicago Sun-Times reports that after the verdict was read, U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis instructed Patel to be truthful in her interviews with probation officers ahead of her November sentencing.
Patel lied when she claimed not to know if a colleague, Sivasubramani Rajaram, had spoken to law enforcement or testified before the grand jury investigating Brown. She also lied about sales within the clerk’s office of tickets to Brown’s campaign fundraiser, as well as her efforts in 2015 to help another colleague, Pinal Patel, get a promotion, the report said.
But Jones said the failure to charge Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown
was “most embarrassing” for the feds. He repeatedly referred to Patel’s alleged lies as “ticky tacky” statements that had no impact on the outcome of the wider corruption probe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.