A group of Indian American physicians are sending thousands of oxygen concentrators to India to help curb the surge of the recent wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recently-created Federation of Indian Physicians Association said May 7 that 5,000 oxygen concentrators have already been purchased and will be sent.
Of these, 450 units have already reached Ahmedabad, 325 are on their way to Delhi and 300 others to Mumbai, a news release said.
“These units are to be received by local Indian partners, hospitals, makeshift isolation centers, newly created mobile hospitals and charities so that local partners in the remote parts of India can use these units to provide oxygen to COVID patients as needed,” said Dr. Raj Bhayani, FIPA president.
About 3,500 units are still waiting to be shipped, he said, adding that FIPA has reached out to the Indian embassy, the Indian ministry of aviation, and Air India to help transport these units immediately.
In related news, Indian Americans in Greater Boston, a community organization, organized a 5K Virtual Walk/Run over the May 8-9 weekend to raise funds for its COVID-19 assistance to India.
The Kerala Association of Connecticut has started a fundraiser campaign also to help combat the Covid-19 surge situation in India. The money donated will be directed towards Providing Oxygenators to Hospitals via the Give India platform and their community partners, the association said. Headed by Krishna Srinivasan, the association is targeting to raise $5,000, the release noted.
Vandana Karna on May 8 launched another fundraising campaign to save lives in rural Bihar, according to multiple reports. In just a few hours, Bihar Aid was well on its way of meeting the initial target of $10,000.
