FedEx Corp. Feb. 14 announced that Raj Subramaniam has been appointed president and chief operating officer.
Subramaniam, who will assume the role March 1, takes over for David J. Bronczek amid his decision to retire as president and chief operating officer and from the board, FedEx said in a news release.
Subramaniam will continue to serve as president and CEO of FedEx Express and will also serve as co-president and co-CEO of FedEx Services, the company said.
“On behalf of the board and management team, we recognize Dave for his years of service to FedEx. FedEx has a deep bench of talent, and I am confident that the transition will be seamless,” Frederick W. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer of FedEx Corporation, said in a statement. “Raj has significant experience in many areas of our portfolio, which will be vital as he steps into this position.”
Subramaniam has been with FedEx for more than 27 years and has held various executive level positions in several operating companies and international regions. The Indian American executive began his career in Memphis and subsequently moved to Hong Kong, where he oversaw marketing and customer service for the Asia Pacific region.
He then took over as president of FedEx Express in Canada before moving back to the U.S. as senior vice president of international marketing.
He was then promoted to executive vice president of marketing in 2013 at FedEx Services, prior to being named executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at FedEx Corporation in 2017.
Born in Trivandrum, India, Subramaniam’s global perspective greatly influences his work at FedEx. He champions the idea that FedEx connects people and possibilities, and in turn, helps businesses to flourish, economies to prosper and standards of living to improve, his bio said.
His focus on globalization has contributed to the success of FedEx while creating countless opportunities for communities around the world, it added.
Subramaniam received an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology. He earned two post-graduate degrees: a Master of Science in chemical engineering from Syracuse University and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin. Subramaniam serves on the board of directors for First Horizon National Corporation and holds membership in a number of business leadership organizations, including World 50 and the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum.
