FedEx’s Indian American president and chief operating officer Raj Subramaniam is one of the business leaders serving on the steering committee of the Global Task Force on Pandemic Response, a public-private partnership organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and supported by the Business Roundtable. Above: A municipal health worker drives an auto-rickshaw decorated with a vaccine model along a market area to raise awareness about COVID-19 coronavirus vaccination in Chennai July 3. (R. Parthibhan/IANS photo)