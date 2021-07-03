FedEx Corp. subsidiary FedEx Express June 14 announced that a third shipment containing critical COVID-19 aid, including supplies and personal protective equipment, was delivered to India, as part of its continued effort to support the country and combat its second wave of COVID-19.
The third FedEx Boeing 777F charter flight carrying over 250,000 face shields, 100,000 goggles, more than 80,000 coveralls and gowns and over 134,000 KN95 and N95 masks landed on June 13 in Mumbai from Memphis, Tennessee, the news release notes.
Items arriving on the charter flight were donated by Dignity Health, coordinated by TMC Navya, and will be distributed by Direct Relief to medical facilities in India through Tata Memorial Centre, it said.
To date, FedEx has moved thousands of oxygen concentrators, and hundreds of tons of medical supplies and aid into the country. FedEx has previously donated two charter Boeing 777F flights from the U.S. to India, which flew on May 9 and May 16, transporting thousands of oxygen concentrators and other medical aid for Direct Relief, according to the release.
FedEx is also a member of the Global Task Force on Pandemic Response, a public-private partnership organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and supported by the Business Roundtable.
It provides a unified platform for businesses to mobilize and deliver resources to assist COVID-19 efforts in areas of the highest need around the world. FedEx’s Indian American president and chief operating officer Raj Subramaniam is one of the business leaders serving on the steering committee for the task force, the release adds.
Since the start of the pandemic, FedEx has transported more than 90 kilotons of personal protective equipment, including more than 2.3 billion masks worldwide. FedEx will continue to deliver lifesaving medicine, personal protective equipment, and other critical supplies until this pandemic is over, the release said.
The delivery of the lifesaving supplies is consistent with the company’s FedEx Cares 50 by 50 goal to positively impact 50 million people around the world by the company’s 50th anniversary in 2023.
More information about the FedEx Cares “Delivering for Good” initiative can be found here.
