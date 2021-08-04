The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and FBI July 28 concluded their investigation into the April 15 mass shooting at the FedEx ground facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, during which eight people were killed, including four Sikh Americans, declaring that the gunman was not motivated by hate or bias.
“The shooter did not appear to have been motivated by bias or a desire to advance an ideology,” Paul Keenan, the Indianapolis FBI special agent in charge, said during the news conference, according to an nbcnews.com report.
The FBI said that local and federal authorities have determined that this shooting was “an act of suicidal murder” not driven by any particular ideology.
In response, the Sikh Coalition said that though it does not dismiss the shooter’s reported mental health issues nor the toxic masculinity discussed during the press conference, it believes that it is important for law enforcement to acknowledge that bias may still be a factor in these sorts of attacks in addition to these other issues. All too often, it reiterated, bias-motivated crimes are overlooked or not prosecuted because of mixed motives–leading, in part, to the undercounting of hate crimes and bias incidents.
“Though law enforcement have said this investigation is now over, for all the families who lost loved ones, the survivors, the Sikh community, and anyone else impacted by hate violence, these questions will remain,” said Sikh Coalition legal director Amrith Kaur in a statement. “We believe that the IMPD and FBI could have provided more information about how and why they ruled bias out, and been far more forthcoming and transparent about relevant details during this press conference and throughout the course of their investigation.”
Kaur noted, “The shooter chose a place known for hiring people of color, specifically a Punjabi Sikh-majority, for his attack…We don’t know why he chose this location, but we now know the attack was planned at least nine months in advance.”
As reported earlier in India-West, the gunman, 19-year-old Brandon Hole, a former FedEx employee who was terminated in October 2020, used two rifles to kill four people in the parking lot, before entering the facility and killing four others before turning the gun on himself, police said.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released the names of the victims as: Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Kaur Johal, 66; Jasvinder Kaur, 50; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and 74-year-old John Weisert.
According to the FBI, investigators found World War II, Nazi and white supremacist content on his computer.
