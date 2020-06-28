The Federation of Indian Associations of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut successfully commemorated the 6th annual International Day of Yoga on June 21 with a virtual celebration on Zoom.
Since the inception of the International Day of Yoga, the FIA, in partnership with the Consulate General of India in New York, has celebrated the day which highlights the importance of yoga.
Yoga enthusiasts of all age groups a logged on to the virtual celebration on Zoom, which included five simultaneous yoga segments, taught by renowned yoga teachers.
Highlighting the importance of yoga, FIA president Anil Bansal said it is the “greatest gift” from India to the world. “Besides so many benefits of yoga, improving our lung resiliency has become more pronounced during this Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a press release.
The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on June 21 following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.
Alok Kumar, FIA immediate past president and one of the organizers of the Yoga Day 2020 celebration, said the International Day of Yoga an initiative from the Government of India, “has added a positive vibe” to millions across the world.
Consul General of India in New York Sandeep Chakravorty, in his address to the participants, noted that June 21, 2020, had a special significance, because, along with the International Day of Yoga, it was also the summer solstice, Father’s Day, and a day when parts of the world witnessed a solar eclipse.
“Today is the coming together of celestial as well as manmade phenomena,” he said. He highlighted the importance of yoga in helping create a physical and mental balance, “particularly in these times when we cannot indulge in outdoor activities.”
The Consul General also took the opportunity to bid farewell to the attendees and members of the community as his New York term comes to an end.
Speakers gave an overview of the importance of yoga and talked about how yoga has integrated into our daily life.
