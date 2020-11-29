The Federation of Indian Associations of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Nov. 21 hosted a farewell for Vipulkumar Mesariya, Consul of Political and Press, Information, Culture at the Consulate General of India in New York, at an informal gathering at Akbar Restaurant in Edison, New Jersey.
During his tenure, Mesariya was administratively involved with various FIA celebrations at the consulate, the FIA said.
FIA chairman Ankur Vaidya, vice chairman Bipin Patel, president Anil Bansal and his executive team, committee members and members of the Board of Trustees attended the event.
Vaidya thanked Mesariya for the joint initiatives administered between the consulate and FIA during this tenure. He thanked him and expressed FIA's deepest gratitude while wishing him a successful career ahead, the release noted.
Bansal congratulated Mesariya on completion of his tenure in New York and extended good wishes and luck for his future endeavors.
FIA trustee Srujal Parikh talked about how the consulate is a second home for Indian Americans, while past president Alok Kumar thanked Mesariya for introducing new initiatives and his sincere commitment to serving the Indian community in the U.S., it said.
Similarly, several FIA members complimented Mesariya and applauded his innovative and interactive initiatives for the better engagement of the Indian American community, it adds.
Mesariya commended and thanked FIA for all the help extended to the consulate for various initiatives.
Vaidya presented Mesariya with a memento on behalf of the FIA and a citation from Edison Township, the release added.
