SPOTSWOOD, N.J. — The Federation of Indian Association of NY, NJ, CT (FIA-Tri-state) held its first internal meeting at its offices here since the COVID-19 pandemic to conduct an inter-board shuffling and selecting a new body to fill the vacuum left by the demise of chairman Ramesh Patel.
Sudhir S. Parikh, a long time FIA veteran, and H. R. Shah were chosen as senior advisors who will advise the newly appointed chairman, Ankur Vaidya, the youngest member of the board of trustees and the youngest to be chosen as its chairman.
Vaidya is joined by Bipin Patel as vice chairman and Jayesh Patel as the general secretary.
The current board consists of Rambhai Gadhavi, Chandrakant Trivedi, Prabir Roy, Parvin Pandhi, Andy Bhatia, Srujal Parikh, Anand Patel, Dipak Patel and Kanubhai Chauhan, according to a press release.
Longtime veteran community leader Albert Jasani, of Royal Albert’s Palace, was chosen as the unifying-unity trustee of the group, along with Yash Paul Soi as emeritus vice chairman for FIA’s Golden Jubilee Year.
The meeting was called by FIA president Anil Bansal in concurrence with the majority of the board of trustees and was held under the supervision of independent counsels.
The primary purpose of the meeting was to address the inter-organizational review and brainstorm ways to point the organization in the right trajectory towards serving the community in these difficult times.
