The Federation of Indian American Associations of Georgia, representing nearly 200,000 Indian Americans in the state, formally sought the assistance of the government of India in establishing direct flights between Atlanta and major Indian cities.
Direct flights between Atlanta and Indian cities will make it more convenient and affordable for passengers travelling to India from the Southeast region of the U.S., Dr. Vasudev Patel, president of FIA Georgia, said in a memorandum submitted to Minister of State for External Affairs General (Retd.) Vijay Kumar Singh during his visit to Atlanta Nov. 25.
Singh, a press release noted, promised to assist the community in establishing direct flights through India’s state carrier, Air India.
“He said this is a very good suggestion and felt that the Atlanta region certainly deserves this type of service. He promised to work on it with us,” said Patel.
At present, Air India has direct flights from U.S. cities like Newark, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.
