The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Jan. 15 announced that San Leandro, California-based solar and home energy company Fidelity Home Energy Inc. and its successor, NorCal Home Systems Inc., have settled a national origin discrimination lawsuit leveled against them.
The companies will pay $350,000 to a former employee and hire a consultant to resolve the suit, the EEOC said in a news release.
According to the EEOC’s lawsuit, within her first week as a telemarketing supervisor, the former employee learned that all potential customers perceived to be Middle Eastern or Indian were to be rejected for sales appointments for home energy systems.
EEOC charged that the former employee, who is of Afghan descent, observed supervisors flagging these individuals’ records in an internal database and placing them on the “do not call” list, according to the suit.
The employee was forced to turn away any such potential customers almost daily and to direct her subordinates to do the same, it said.
Ultimately, as EEOC charged, the distress of having to discriminate against would-be customers, particularly those of her own national origin, compelled the employee to quit after only a few weeks.
In her resignation, she explained, “It makes me sick to know that we refuse to service a particular ethnicity of people. We literally go out of our way to single them out,” the release noted, citing the lawsuit.
The alleged conduct created a hostile work environment in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employers from discriminating based on national origin, EEOC said.
Under the three-year consent decree, Fidelity and NorCal will provide $350,000 in damages to the employee and hire an EEO consultant to help revise NorCal’s EEO policies and procedures, investigate employee complaints of discrimination, and ensure that managers, supervisors and employees are trained on their EEO rights and obligations, the release notes.
NorCal must also revise its databases to remove any ability to screen entries by race, ethnicity or national origin, and must post a notice to employees about the consent decree, it said.
Fidelity Home Energy Inc. was a family-owned and operated business providing homeowners with energy-efficient products and in-home installation services. Last year, Fidelity’s CEO dissolved Fidelity, and continued the services it provided as NorCal Home Systems Inc., according to the release.
