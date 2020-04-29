In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, a handful of Indian American students across the U.S. are stepping up to help. San Francisco Bay Area, Calif.-based Ramana Kolady is among the students who are giving back to the community.
The novel coronavirus outbreak has affected everyone to varying degrees but the group it poses the most threat to comprises of older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions. These people, with compromised immune systems, are at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from the virus, so for them going out to shop for groceries or other essential supplies is extremely risky. Step in Kolady’s organization, Fierce Helpers.
Founded by Kolady and Alexander Wang, the Cupertino, Calif.-based organization aims to help alleviate some of the stress on these communities by working to bring groceries and other supplies right to them. The volunteer-run organization consists of teenagers who offer free and safe delivery of these items.
“Older individuals and those with previous respiratory conditions are exponentially more at risk of having complications if infected with coronavirus. Because of this, they are put at risk when doing everyday tasks like shopping. We connect volunteers with those who are in need of delivered groceries or supplies, reducing the risk of contracting Covid-19,” Kolady told India-West. “…Through Fierce Helpers, we believe we can keep the community close together, while also keeping our seniors and people at high-risk safe.”
This isn’t the first time Kolady is working to help out seniors. He has prior experience working with seniors through his nonprofit organization, Students and Seniors United. The nonprofit’s mission is to bridge the gap between senior citizens and students in the Silicon Valley through research and community service.
Currently, they are servicing seniors at Priya Living Center. “At the center, we conduct research on social isolation and common issues among the elderly. In addition, we spend time with the elderly to make them feel needed, wanted and happy in our community,” according to the website.
They also hold events every year to fundraise as well as foster interest in their programs and geriatrics in general.
Kolady is currently a junior at Cupertino High School in Cupertino, Calif.
“From a young age, I have always dreamed of becoming a doctor and developed a passion for helping the seniors around me. With my career goal of becoming a geriatric physician identified, I aimed to help those in my community and started Students and Seniors United,” he explained to India-West. “I also started doing research with many geriatric professionals in the field, to try to contribute to the field of medicine I care so dearly about. After observing Covid-19 and its effects on the people, more specifically, the problems it causes for the elderly, Alexander and I constructed Fierce Helpers, in order to get groceries and essential items to those most vulnerable during this unfortunate time.”
Wang is also a junior at Cupertino High School. He hopes to pursue a career in banking.
“In the last couple of weeks, as the concern around Covid-19 grew exponentially, I noticed that everyone was out for themselves and seemed to ignore the community around them,” he told India-West. “Covid-19 especially affects those who are older or have previous health conditions, which is why it is particularly risky for them be in close proximity with others. After we noticed this problem, Ramana and I began working and thinking of ways we could help the community during this pandemic, which is why we created Fierce Helpers.”
Fierce Helpers is currently seeking more volunteers and those interested can register on its website www.fiercehelpers.com.
Requesting a delivery is pretty simple. Here’s how it works: fill out the ‘Request a Delivery’ form on the website; a volunteer will get in touch; and payment can be made in one of three ways – call the store in advance to place the order and pay with your credit card over the phone, letting them know someone else will be picking it up, or provide the volunteer with cash before they complete the order, or reimburse the volunteer after they pick up.
They are hoping more and more people are able to avail the free service.
“If you know anyone who could use this service, please feel free to let them know about Fierce Helpers and how they can simply place an order and have it delivered to them, ensuring their safety,” reads a message on the Students and Seniors United website.
