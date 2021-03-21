Shreyanshi Kumari, a 10-year-old Indian student from Louisville, Kentucky, has just published her first book of poems called “Pandemic 2020: Poetic Winter Evenings.”
The fifth grader started with eight random words and went on to tap into her imagination and real-life observations to create a collection of poems, which transformed her cold winter evenings to cozy, creative and happy times.
“In this poetic escapade, while navigating through the poetry labyrinth, she fell in love with the flow of words and the rhymes. It took some time to write first few poems and as the days went by, the passion came along and it was as if the words were talking to her,” her mother Garima Kumari told India-West. “Her poetic sentences, attempts at striking the rhythms, creating a flavor of story, and taking points from life around – is such a lovely thing to dive in.”
Shreyanshi’s literary talent goes back to her early years when she wrote short stories. Her characters were usually animals or kids her age, her mother said. But when she started working on the poems in the winter of 2020, little did she know it would become her first published book.
“Her perseverance to catch the random words and make it flow with rhythm, reflects in her work,” Garima Kumari added.
She hopes to inspire kids across the globe to enliven their free time by reading these poems and maybe, make their own poems. She wishes the poems leave a positive impact on society during this pandemic.
Shreyanshi aims to contribute a major part of her book proceeds to organizations in the community working for a social cause.
The book is available for purchase on Amazon.
