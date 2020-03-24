A University of California, Irvine-led team, in collaboration with the Los Alamos National Laboratory, has received a grant of $3.6 million to develop models and technologies that can combat the growing scourge of California wildfires.
According to Indian American principal investigator Tirtha Banerjee, assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at UC Irvine, one of the best tools for preventing wildfires is, interestingly, fire itself. Banerjee’s team is looking at controlled fires, also known as prescribed burns.
“In other parts of the United States, and especially in the Southeast, prescribed fire is a primary tool for managing fuels and fire risk, but in California the use and benefits of this optimal approach are far from meeting their full potential,” said Banerjee in a press statement. “Our goal is to apply modeling, data science and risk-management strategies to the problem and help lower the current barriers to widespread application of prescribed fires.”
“Prescribed burns are a preemptive way to create community resilience by preventing wildfire events from escalating into large catastrophes that have human, environmental and economic impact,” said Nalini Venkatasubramanian, UCI professor of computer science and a co-principal investigator on the grant, along with UCI computer science professor Sharad Mehrotra.
The team also includes researchers from UC Riverside, UC Berkeley, UC Agriculture and Natural Resources and LANL.
Active fire suppression, coupled with tree mortality, drought and climate change, has led to year-round fire season in the state, stated the researchers.
The devastation to California has been dramatic. The year 2017 was one of the most destructive years in recent times: almost 1.5 million acres of land were burned, and more than 10,000 homes and other structures were destroyed. The cost of destruction is estimated at more than $18 billion.
Wildfires struck the state again in 2018 and 2019. Fires raged in various parts of the state throughout the year: Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service recorded 7,850 fires, with an economic hit to the state ranging between $12 and $24 billion.
Controlled burns can have a downside, said the researchers, noting that intentionally-set fires can lead to poor air quality in neighboring communities, and a loss of some native species.
In worst-case scenarios, the prescribed burns can turn into wildfires.
The UC-LANL team has expertise in fire and smoke modeling, and information technology-enabled decision support. Researchers will develop new models and technologies, apply them in the field during planned burns, and transfer knowledge and skills through UC extension programs and student training, UCI noted in the press statement.
“The proposed research will seed the creation of an innovation hub that will serve as a center for knowledge exchange and technology transfer, training a new generation of scientists, engineers and practitioners to address one of the region’s most pressing problems,” stated the University.
“Creating accurate situational awareness from the field is essential to orchestrating and managing the safe execution of prescribed fires,” explained Venkatasubramanian. “Our team will design information-centric platforms that can integrate live sensing data, simulation/modeling technologies and intelligent analytics. Fire agencies can use these tools to intelligently plan and tune fire management strategies for our communities.”
“Wider use of prescribed fires will help make the megafires more manageable and less catastrophic by introducing the so-called ‘good fire’ to the landscape as a management tool,” said Banerjee. “This project will allow us to build and advance the science and engineering basis to develop this tool further and facilitate its usage.”
The funding comes from the University of California Laboratory Fees Research Program competition, a contest designed to promote the development of multi-campus projects and collaborations that advance the missions of the national laboratories and the University of California.
