Tirtha Banerjee (center), assistant professor of civil engineering, is leading a team of researchers from UC Irvine and the Los Alamos National Laboratory to combat California’s scourge of wildfires. The Indian American’s team, which includes computer scientists Nalini Venkatasubramanian (left) and Sharad Mehrotra (right), has received $3.6 million to develop models and technologies that will combat the growing wildfire risk in California. (uci.edu photo)