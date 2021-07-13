In New York City, many Indian Americans were hopeful of winning the primary elections June 22, with a number of them advancing to the November general as the voting rounds for each seat have run their course.
Among the winners, following several rounds of voting, according to unofficial results from the New York City Board of Elections as of July 6, Shekar Krishnan advanced in the City Council’s 25th District. Eight candidates began, but by Round 7 of the vote, Krishnan prevailed over Yi Andy Chen, 53.4 percent to 46.6 percent, to move on.
“Good morning #JacksonHeights and #Elmhurst! Thank you for your confidence in our campaign and for coming out to vote. I am humbled by your support. Together, we can build a city that works for everyone,” Krishnan wrote on Twitter early June 23.
Krishnan will go up against Shah Haque in the November general.
Another South Asian, Democrat Shahana Hanif, through six rounds of voting in the District 39 race, prevailed convincingly, with a 57 percent to 43 percent edge over Brandon West in the de facto general election as no Republicans are running on the other side of the ticket.
Hanif, all told, beat out six other candidates to win the primary.
In District 32, an air-tight race emerged between Felicia Singh and Michael G. Scala. Singh ultimately won the election with 52.5 percent to 47.5 percent in the third round of voting. The race started with six candidates.
One of the closer races involving Indian American candidates was in District 23, which included Jaslin Kaur, Sanjeev Jindal, Koshy Thomas and Harpreet Toor among the seven Democratic candidates.
Toor and Thomas both were ousted in the second round of voting with neither eclipsing 5 percent of the vote. Jindal was the next one to be bounced with 12.5 percent in the third round of votes.
Kaur, meanwhile, advanced to the fifth and final round, where she ultimately fell to winner Linda Lee, 54.5 percent to 45.5 percent.
“Our movement in Eastern Queens feels strong as ever. We have some time until the final results come in,” she said on the day of the election. “But we're making history and celebrating every milestone that brought this campaign to life,” Kaur tweeted.
Another tight race had Indian American Amit S. Bagga in the final round of voting for the District 26 race on the Democratic side.
Starting with 15 candidates, the district had 15 rounds of voting, with Bagga emerging to the final two, along with Julie Won. Won proved victorious, 56.7 percent to 43.3 percent to move on. Also in the race was Badrun Khan, who bowed out in the 10th round of voting.
In District 15, Latchmi Gopal was well behind the pace set by Democratic frontrunner Oswald Feliz, the eventual winner by a considerable margin. Gopal had 2.4 percent of the vote and was bounced following round two of seven.
South Asians Mohammed Mujmder and Mirza Rashid both were hoping to be the Democratic nominee in the 18th District of the City Council. Neither one was near the top of the eight-candidate which was won by Amanda Farias. Mujmder finished with 13.1 percent of the vote leaving in the fourth of six rounds; Rashid won 5.3 percent and was eliminated in Round 3.
District 24 included Moumita Ahmed, Mohammed Uddin and Saifur Khan. The four-candidate Democratic primary was won by James Gennaro, who won 60.1 percent of the vote. Ahmed (22.5 percent), Khan (8.6 percent) and Uddin (8.4 percent) and finished second through fourth, respectively.
In the District 28 Democratic race, Japneet Singh fell well short in his bid, taking a mere 24.1 percent of the vote in finishing second of the three-candidate race. Adrienne Adams won the election with 53.4 percent of the vote.
Reshma Patel was among 10 Democratic candidates looking to win the comptroller seat as the city’s chief financial officer. The winner would take over for Scott Stringer, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor.
Patel received 5.8 percent of the vote, finishing seventh, and leaving the race in Round 4 of the 10-round election, which was won by Brad Lander. The winner will take on Republican Daby Carreras, who ran uncontested.
The New York City Council has 51 districts across the five boroughs.
(See earlier India-West story on the preliminary results here: https://bit.ly/3hAMt11)
