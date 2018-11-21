Indian American businessman Kabul Singh watched in silent shock Nov. 8 evening as a raging fire inched closer to his home and business in Paradise in Northern California.
Singh and his family are among the handful of Indian Americans who live in this rural, mostly Caucasian, town. “I moved here because of the name,” he told India-West. “But our Paradise is all gone now.”
As the glowing ball of flames grew increasingly visible, Singh quickly evacuated his home and closed his business. “We were trying to save our lives,” he said, noting with despair that the Camp Fire – the deadliest and most destructive fire in California’s history – has claimed 79 lives. “We are praying for people who have lost their lives.
An estimated 11,000 homes have been lost to the blaze in Northern California and in Malibu, in Southern California. More than 1,000 people have been reported missing on a list compiled by the Butte County, California, Sheriff’s Office.
A spokeswoman for the office told India-West that a list of decedents has not been released yet, as all of the victims’ families have not yet been notified. She did not know when the list would be released.
Kabul Singh fled to the home of a family friend as embers rained down on him. His family, luckily, was out of town during the devastation.
That night, Singh lost the home he had lived in for five years, and his business, a Chevron station on Skyway, where most of the homes and businesses of Indian Americans are clustered. The Skyway area, visited by President Donald Trump last week during a brief hop to the state, has been completely evacuated and was still under evacuation as India-West went to press Nov. 20.
Singh told India-West that the homes of his neighbors and other businesses in the area had also been burned to the ground. This area will not be restored for the next 10 to 20 years. Asked what he would do now, Singh said he would have to start over.
“We are Sikhs. We are always getting pushed around by Mother Nature or by other people. We are used to this,” he said resolutely.
The Yuba City gurdwara has offered shelter to anyone who needs it, providing they don’t smoke or drink alcohol on the premises. Sukhwinder Singh, temple treasurer, told India-West that volunteers at the gurdwara have been cooking food three times a week since the fires started up, to take to local shelters and the fairgrounds where many families rendered homeless are now residing. “The entire community has collected donations,” said Singh, noting that clothing, blankets, hygiene products and other supplies have come pouring in.
Various organizations providing relief have noted that most critical needs are blankets, air mattresses, tents, clothing in various sizes, phone chargers, and face masks, particularly N95 masks which are most effective in filtering out particulate matter.
In wealthy Malibu in Southern California, where many A-list celebrities lost their homes, UCLA physician Shey Mukundan does not know whether his townhouse, overlooking picturesque Zuma Beach, has survived. The Indian American was alerted to the Woolsey fires by a series of texts. He spent several hours trying to flee on highways completely clogged by others also trying to escape. Like Singh, Mukundan drove as embers and ashes rained down on him.
Mukandan left town to attend a meeting on the East Coast; he does not know the fate of his own home, but told India-West that several town homes behind his have burned down.
Raj Sengupta was out of town when he heard the news about the deadly fire blazing through Malibu. Sengupta and his two teenage daughters live in the Newbury Park neighborhood of Malibu. His daughters and their caretaker quickly fled their home; Sengupta was re-united with his family at a local shelter.
The family was able to go home the following day. “We were very lucky,” Sengupta told India-West. “There were so many not spared.”
Nadadur Kumar, general counsel and chief administrative officer of the Hindu Temple Society of Southern California, sent out a press statement, noting that services at the temple in Malibu would continue, even in the midst of the devastation.
Kumar first visited the temple on Nov. 10, with his wife. “We were quite astonished to see the temple standing as tall as always in the middle of many other structures destroyed in and around the temple. The only conclusion that we could come to was to accept that God acts in mysterious ways,” he said.
