When Indian American anesthesiologist Amarjit Virk was fired by Williamsville, N.Y.-based Maple-Gate Anesthesiologists in May 2013, he sued, claiming that the company breached his employment contract and violated his civil rights when it terminated his employment, according to a June 8 court document obtained by Bloomberg Law.
Maple-Gate denied these allegations and asserted a number of defenses, including that they had cause to terminate Virk’s employment when his hospital privileges were precautionarily suspended after a patient’s death. The arbitrator engaged by the parties to resolve their dispute ruled largely in Virk’s favor and awarded him $2,686,864.57 in total damages.
The arbitrator determined that Virk, a board-certified anesthesiologist and employee and shareholder of Maple-Gate Anesthesiologists, P.C., failed to prove that Maple-Gate discriminated against him due to his race, age, disability, or national origin, but concluded that there was a “general animosity toward Dr. Virk and a desire to oust him from the Maple-Gate practice.”
As to Virk’s breach-of-contract claims, the arbitrator found that he “sufficiently proved” that Maple-Gate terminated his employment in breach of his employment contract and hence the nearly $2.7 million in damages.
Maple-Gate challenged the arbitrator’s findings, saying he “exceeded his powers and manifestly disregarded the governing law.” But U.S. District Court Judge William M. Skretny did not think so and ruled that the final award must be confirmed.
“He spoke up and his partners resented that,” Gerald T. Walsh, Virk’s attorney, told The Buffalo News. “Instead of supporting him, they saw it as an opportunity to get rid of him.”
Walsh told the publication that Virk was doing really well when he joined Maple-Gate in 2000 with the hope of becoming a partner in the practice.
The problems began years later when Virk, who was born and raised in India, started complaining about unlawful discrimination and speaking up for other Asian doctors at the practice, Walsh told the Buffalo News.
“I think that came back to haunt him,” he said. “He had a great career. He never had a problem. And then something happened with the partners.”
