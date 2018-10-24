A fired Wall Township, New Jersey, cop has sued the town’s police department, alleging discrimination, pervasive racism and persistent harassment from a sergeant who forced him to take a video recording of the married sergeant having sex with his mistress at the plaintiff’s home.
Suresh Madhavan, an Indian American police officer, had been serving on the force since 2003. He was fired in February 2016 following an internal affairs investigation into the sex tape, in which Madhavan was accused of lying. The fired cop said he deleted the sex tape and never showed it to anyone but the sergeant.
Madhavan said he was forced by the sergeant – who was not named in the lawsuit filed in Monmouth County Superior Court – to let him use his apartment for liaisons with his mistress. Madhavan said he brought his concerns to his superiors who never acted on his complaints, and did not investigate claims of domestic abuse and drunken driving by the sergeant.
The veteran officer also alleged he was passed over for promotions despite his long tenure with the police department; he said the promotions went to white officers instead. Madhavan was the only officer of color when he was hired.
Madhavan also alleged that he was subjected to derogatory language and racial slurs and that he was “intentionally humiliated” by being made to do painting and other menial tasks around police headquarters, and required to ride with a second officer while on patrol, as reported by NJ.com.
"Wall Township takes every one of these allegations very seriously," Jeff Bertrand, Wall Township administrator, told Asbury Park Press. "We were not aware of the amended complaint until yesterday (Tuesday) when we received a call from the media, but we are reviewing the document."
