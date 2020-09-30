Indian American supporters of President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, as to be expected, were divided in their reaction to the first presidential debate held Sept. 29, reports PTI.
The Republican leader “sealed the deal” at the debate, held in Cleveland, Ohio, while the community members supporting his Democratic challenger Joe Biden asserted that the former vice president made a "successful case" to occupy the White House for the next four years, said the PTI report.
The debate was marked by heated exchanges over health care, Trump’s tax returns racial violence, the coronavirus and the future of the Supreme Court.
“President Trump seals the deal for his re-election, crushing Biden at the debate. Game over,” said Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee, reported PTI.
Indian American attorney from California Harmeet K. Dhillon, meanwhile, slammed debate moderator Chris Wallace, a popular Fox news anchor, for allegedly taking sides.
“Chris Wallace is a disgrace. Republicans need to stop allowing the slanted media to have any role in debates in future years,” tweeted Dhillon, co-chair of Lawyers for Trump and co-chair of Sikhs for Trump, according to PTI.
However, Biden’s supporters said that during the debate the former vice president successfully made the case that Trump is thoroughly undeserving of another four years.
“The choice in this election could not be any clearer," Neha Dewan, national director of South Asians for Biden, said.
“South Asians for Biden stands with Vice President Joe Biden in his appeal for truth and decency, and supports his call to bring America together during tonight's debate," added Dewan. "For over the last 3 years of his presidency, Donald Trump has spewed lies, evaded accountability, and it has led to a significant economic downturn, an out of control pandemic, and discord across the country. Tonight, Vice President Biden successfully made the case that Trump is thoroughly undeserving of another four years."
Deepa Sharma, communications co-chair for South Asians for Biden, commented: "It was particularly galling that the president of the United States could not unequivocally condemn white supremacy when presented with the opportunity to do so,” adding, "With our community experiencing a significant uptick in violence and hate incidents, South Asians all across America reject President Trump's unacceptable views, and will make that known at the ballot box this November.”
Harini Krishnan, a California co-state director for South Asians for Biden and organizer of a virtual debate watch event, also noted that President Trump failed to make a case for his re-election. "Vice President Biden spoke directly to the American people tonight about issues that are impacting us most, while President Trump's message to America was essentially that he would be a rubber stamp for Mitch McConnell's judges. Americans everywhere are seeking competency, normalcy, and decency in their leadership, and Vice President Biden showed he can deliver that if he is elected along with Senator Harris," said Krishnan, according to PTI.
“In the debate we saw two very different men with polar opposite temperaments and divergent governing philosophies… Biden proved that he has what it takes to lead us out of the mess Trump has made,” said Ajay Jain Bhutoria, National Finance Committee member, Biden for President 2020.
But Trump’s supporters disagreed. “Biden’s few major flaws were exposed as he refused to answer the law and order and Portland protests,” said Raj Bhayani, founder of SuperPAC American4Hindu, in the PTI report.
“President Trump was forthright in explaining his achievements in his close to four years term in appointing 300 Federal judges and possibly appointing three Supreme Court judges, a historic opportunity,” said Sampat Shivangi, a member of Indian Voices for Trump.
Shivangi said: “Tonight’s presidential debate was without much of decor but contentious as expected with angry exchanges including not so polite words by VP Biden, saying ‘will you shut up man’,” adding: “It appears we are heading towards most chaotic elections ever in the history of the nation. Postal ballots that have mailed and will be mailed will see dust bins with fraudulent outcome and will be counted till Nov. 10 delaying election results and possibly putting the country in disastrous situations. Let us wait and see if forthcoming debates will be much more focused than contentious.”
In “one of the most entertaining and combative sessions, Trump came in fully charged up, and Biden was defending – on racial issues, law and order, enforcement and economy – Trump was a winner,” said Sridhar Chityala in the PTI report.
“What I saw was a hardworking president whose actions speak for themselves,” said Dr. Shoba Chokkalingam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.