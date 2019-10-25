LOS ANGELES, Calif. — At the conclusion of the screening of the first-ever documentary in English on Guru Nanak, over 200 guests greeted it with thunderous applause. The eagerly awaited film, “Guru Nanak, Founder of Sikhism, Life & Legacy,” was screened at the Regal Theater here Oct. 15.
Dr. Surinder Kaur Dargan, the main organizer of the film’s release, welcomed guests and captured the emotions of the moment saying, “This is a thrilling moment for Sikhs in the U.S. and the world. We have been waiting for this kind of film to spread the word about the founder of our faith.”
A panel discussion followed with film director Jerry Krell, Bishop John Chane, former head of the Washington National Cathedral; Dr. Mark Juergensmeyer, professor of sociology from the University of California, Santa Barbara; and Dr. Rajwant Singh, co-founder of the National Sikh Campaign, which is the primary force behind the making of the film.
An emotional Krell said, “It was a great learning and a humbling experience for me to work on this film and I wanted the world to know about Guru Nanak.” Added Chane, “As a Christian I feel that this movie will ensure that Sikhs have a seat at the table when important discussions are taking place in the world.”
Juergensmeyer commented, “This may be the best film I've seen on Sikhism and the Sikh community. It humanizes the topic with foci on real people with real stories of how their Sikh faith has entered their lives as a truck driver, a mayor, and a Grammy-nominated singer; and it shows how the image and ideals of the founding figure in the Sikh tradition is not just the stuff of history and legends but lives in the lives of people today.”
Besides narrating Guru Nanak's life story and the key points of his teachings, the documentary features speakers like Chane, Rabbi David Rosen, a prominent Jewish authority; Bob Thurman, a Buddhist scholar; Dr. Vrajvihari Saran, a Hindu scholar from Georgetown University; Ambassador Navtej Sarna, author of a book on Guru Nanak; Roopinder Singh, journalist; city of Hoboken’s Sikh mayor, Ravi Bhalla; and authors Dr. Nikky Guninder Kaur and Kamla Kapur.
To capture more effectively the life of Guru Nanak, the makers of the film shot original footage of sites in India and Pakistan related to him.
Rajwant Singh, co-founder and senior adviser of the NSC, said, “The response of the audience assures us that this film will have an impact in educating Americans and the world about Guru Nanak and his contributions. There is total ignorance about him among masses and this gap will be filled by this initiative.”
Amritpal Singh, chair of the NSC, said, “We are thankful for the contributions made by Hindus, Sikhs, Sindhis and so many communities who have joined to support this effort. Guru Nanak belongs to all.”
It was announced that PBS will air the documentary on 200 TV stations across the U.S. in the coming months as Sikhs are celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism.
At the event, Charanjit Singh Batth, a prominent farmer from Fresno, was honored by the National Sikh Campaign leadership for his generous contribution to financially support the documentary.
Present at the screening were leaders of other faiths including Reverend Alexei Smith, chief ecumenical and interfaith officer for the Catholic Archdiocese; Atilla Kahveci from the Pacifica Institute; Steve and Judy Guilliland from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saint; Randy Dobbs, general secretary of the Bahai in Southern California; and Tahil Sharma, a Hindu representative and interfaith activist.
