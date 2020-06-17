Dr. H.R. Nagendra, the master yoga therapist who heads the research based SVYASA University in Bangalore, speaking at the inaugural of Vivekananda Yoga University, the first yoga university outside India and to be based in Southern California. Indian American Provost Dr. Srinivasa Reddy, a faculty member at the Department of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles, was among those who spoke at the launch event. (photo: screengrab from launch event)