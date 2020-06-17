LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Vivekananda Yoga University (VaYU) based here in Southern California, has become the world’s first yoga university outside India. At an inaugural ceremony on June 14, the university announced that it will have an online masters program on yoga.
Dr. H.R. Nagendra, Chancellor of SVYASA University, the world’s first ever university dedicated to yoga research, will serve as the chairman of the Board of Trustees of VaYU. Speaking at the event he said, “In following the pioneering tradition set by Swami Vivekananda who brought yoga to the West in 1893, we are bringing a vision of a holistic approach to yoga with its applications supported by modern scientific research.”
The California Bureau of Private & Postsecondary Education, he said, has provisionally approved VaYU to operate as a university and offer the MS (Yoga) degree.
The launch received messages of support from the yoga fraternity including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of the Art of Living Foundation and Baba Ramdev of Patanjali Yogpeeth, according to a press release.
The university said that applications for fall 2020 semester are open with the first day of classes starting on Aug. 24. The program requires the completion of 24 credits plus a 6-credit research. Students, VaYU said, will attend a week-long personal training program which will be offered at sites based on enrolment.
Others who spoke at the event included Provost Dr. Srinivasa Reddy, an Indian American faculty member at the Department of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles; and leaders, supporters and benefactors from the popular VYASA-LA chapter that conducts yoga classes around Southern California, including Babubhai Gandhi and Bhikhubhai Patel of the Tarsadia Foundation.
For enrollment eligibility and more information: www.vayuusa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.