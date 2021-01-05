Niraj Antani, a veteran member of the Ohio House who this past November won in his first bid for the state Senate, was sworn in Jan. 4, becoming the first Indian American to serve in the history of the Midwest state’s Senate.
“I am so grateful to be able to represent the community in which I was born and raised as a state Senator,” Antani said in a statement.
“I will continue to work hard every day for each Ohioan so that they can have the opportunity to achieve their American dream,” he added. “In this uncertain economic and health time, we must diligently strive to enact policies for the benefit of all Ohioans.”
He added on Twitter: “Truly honored to have been officially sworn-in as state Senator today! As I became the first Indian American state Senator in Ohio history today, I vow to work hard every day so each Ohio can achieve their American Dream.”
Antani, a Republican, won the state Senate seat in the state’s 6th District, which covers southern, eastern, and northern Montgomery County. He previously served in the Ohio House 42nd District, dating back to 2014.
Antani will serve a full four-year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.