The Southern California city of Irvine Dec. 8 swore in newly-elected Mayor Farrah Khan as well as the city councilmembers.
The ceremony included Khan, with councilmembers Mike Carroll, Tammy Kim and Larry Agran, according to a news release.
During the swearing-in ceremony, Khan announced the council’s first initiatives of 2021: a task force comprised of local health officials will be developed to help navigate and advise the City Council on COVID-19, the mayor said.
This will ensure the safety of Irvine residents is at the forefront of council decisions, according to the news release.
Khan is the first Indian American mayor of Irvine and the first Indian American on the Irvine City Council.
Next year also marks the Irvine’s 50th anniversary. In order to celebrate the city’s past and chart the course forward, a 50-50 initiative was announced, the release said.
This will lay the foundation for generations of Irvine residents to come, it said.
Following the ceremony, the council held a meeting, during which Councilmember Tammy Kim was elected vice mayor.
