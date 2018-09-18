WASHINGTON, D.C. – Fifteen people, including several Indian Americans, and five India-based call centers have been indicted in a multi-million dollar call centers scam that victimized thousands of people in the U.S.
Seven people were arrested Sept. 6 in the U.S. for their alleged involvement in the scam that victimized over 2,000 people, resulting in over $5.5 million in losses, the U.S. Justice Department said in a Sept. 7 press release.
Seven defendants and five call centers in India were also charged for their alleged involvement, officials said.
Mohamed Kazim Momin, Palak Kumar Patel, Mohammed Sozab Momin, Devin Bradford Pope, Nicholas Alezander Deane, Drue Kyle Riggins and Jantz Parrish Miller were arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Janet F. King.
“Internal Revenue Service (federal tax agency) and payday loan phone schemes seek to profit by exploiting U.S. citizens, including the most vulnerable members of our community,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak. “This indictment and yesterday’s arrests demonstrate our commitment to identifying and prosecuting those who hide behind these types of phone scams.”
Added Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration J. Russell George: “This indictment makes clear that the IRS impersonation scam has risen to a new level, with indictments against five call centers and seven co-conspirators in India who allegedly directed their employees to participate in the scam.”
The indictment alleged that the defendants were involved in a “sophisticated scheme organized by co-conspirators in India, including a network of call centers in Ahmedabad.”
Using information obtained from data brokers and other sources, the accused allegedly called potential victims while impersonating officials from the IRS or individuals offering fictitious payday loans.
The accused would then threaten potential victims with arrest, imprisonment, or fines if they did not pay taxes or penalties to the government.
If the victims agreed to pay, the Indian call centers allegedly would immediately turn to a network of U.S.-based co-conspirators to liquidate and launder the extorted funds by purchasing prepaid debit cards or through wire transfers, to the attention of fictitious names and U.S.-based defendants and their co-conspirators.
The five India-based call centers that were indicted were Excellent Solutions BPO, ADN Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Infoace BPO Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Adore Infosource Inc., and Zurik BPO Services Pvt. Ltd.
The other indicted people were Shylesh Kumar Sharma, Dilipkumar Kodwini, Radhishraj Natarajan, Shubham Sharma, Nirav Janakbhai Panchal, Athar Parvez Mansuri, Mohmmad Samir Memon and Rodrigo Leon-Castillo.
