The Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation and foundation president, former Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright, April 11 announced the 2019 Truman Scholars, which included at least five Indian Americans.
A total of 62 college students from 58 U.S. colleges and universities have been selected as 2019 Truman Scholars, which is considered among the premier graduate scholarships for aspiring public service leaders in the United States.
Among the cohort of scholars this year are Pratham Juneja, Abhijay Murugesan, Vivek Ramakrishnan, Aasha Shaik and Kritika Singh.
Juneja, of Indiana, is a student at the University of Notre Dame. He is studying political science and computer science.
As a dual degree student with interests in programming and policy, Juneja has spent much of his time leveraging technology for the public good. He has worked as a software developer for the City of South Bend and as a Civic Technology Fellow for MicrosoftNY, where he used open data to offer pathways for more accessible city services.
On campus, Juneja is a member of NDVotes, Notre Dame’s non-partisan voter registration and voter information association. He previously served as the Student Government Chief of Staff where he focused on furthering community relationships with South Bend, increasing access to health and wellness resources, and making Notre Dame a more inclusive place, his bio notes.
Currently, Juneja is active in local South Bend politics and is a voting rights activist in Indiana and nationwide. He also serves on the team for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s Presidential Exploratory Committee.
Murugesan, of Arizona, is a student at the University of Arizona, where he is majoring in public health with a concentration in health systems theory and practice.
His second major is molecular and cellular biology. After obtaining EMT national certification and state licensure, Murugesan joined the University of Arizona Emergency Medical Services where he currently serves as chief of EMS and executive director, according to his bio.
Murugesan also gained experience at the state level during service as a professional-leadership intern at the Bureau of EMS and Trauma System within the Arizona Department of Health Services.
He has also joined the Medical Reserve Corps of Southern Arizona and the Southern Arizona Interagency Peer Support Team.
In addition to his EMT certification, he has been certified by the American Heart Association as a CPR Instructor and has been certified by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians as a provider of Tactical Emergency Casualty Care, the bio added.
He has also been trained in individual crisis assistance and public safety integration/rescue task force operations.
Apart from EMS, Murugesan is an honors college ambassador and has assisted research in the Department of Neuroscience, College of Science and Department of Emergency Medicine, College of Medicine.
He has co-authored research that was presented at the National Association of EMS Physicians. He is a Flinn Scholar, a National Merit Scholar, and a National Institutes of Health Undergraduate Scholar.
He was also elected to Phi Beta Kappa as a junior and was selected as the Honors College Outstanding Sophomore of the Year and the Honors College Outstanding Junior of the Year. Murugesan plans to study for an MD/MPH dual degree and pursue a career in emergency medicine and emergency management/preparedness as an EMS physician and medical director.
Ramakrishnan, of Illinois, is a student at the University of Chicago. He is passionate about creating data-driven policy to help serve the most vulnerable communities.
He is a third-year at the University of Chicago studying public policy. Ramakrishnan previously worked for the Philadelphia Department of Human Services Data Analytics Division, leading a project involving identifying predictors for children at risk of aging-out of the foster care system and creating a report articulating best practices for mitigating risk, according to his bio.
He currently serves as president of UAID, an organization that runs annual initiatives addressing social determinants of health on the South Side of Chicago.
With UAID, he developed a Community Health Needs Assessment in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood of Chicago, the basis for a year long, multi-disciplinary wellness and chronic disease training program, it said.
His work analyzing segregation patterns and effects in Chicago has been published in the Metropolitan Planning Council's Cost of Segregation Phase II report. Ramakrishnan hopes to pursue a doctorate in economics to continue developing data-driven tools to actively inform social policy, the bio said.
Shaik, of New Jersey, is a student at Rutgers University. She is majoring in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Rutgers University, where she is in the Honors College and women’s Douglass Residential College.
After her sophomore year of high school, Shaik began working at the United Nations doing gender equity advocacy work, her passion for which stems from a year she spent living in India, and the realities that she has been forced to confront since her time there and since returning to the U.S.
At Rutgers, Shaik has continued pursuing her social activism interests as a captain of the Rutgers Mock Trial team, president of Rutgers Petey Greene, and president of the Women’s Political Caucus, among others.
She worked at Microsoft as its youngest-ever Civic Tech Fellow after her first year to explore how the private sector can partner in promoting equality, and spent the following summer on intensive Arabic study and cultural immersion in Amman, Jordan, on a U.S. State Department Critical Language Scholarship, according to her bio.
Shaik plans to pursue a JD/MPP, with which she hopes to continue uplifting marginalized voices, and ultimately aspires to a diplomatic position in which she can fight for the human rights of all, the bio said.
Singh, of Virginia, is a student at Massachusetts-based Northeastern University where she is studying bioengineering, global health and chemistry, with a focus on emerging and neglected diseases.
Her work combines the tools of biomedical research, clinical practice and global health policy, according to her bio.
A recipient of both the Thermo Fisher Scientific Antibody Scholarship and the Goldwater Scholarship, Singh spent a year as a research assistant in a malaria immunology lab at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and, with the support of the Summer Scholars Independent Research Fellowship, has worked for over two years on epigenetics and malaria in the Mazitschek Lab at Massachusetts General Hospital.
But Singh, who is a member of the University Scholars and Honors Programs at NU, understands that science alone will not eradicate disease, and in parallel with her research, she has also developed skills in policy and advocacy to amplify her impact, it said.
She founded and directs a nonprofit organization, Malaria Free World, which engages in peer-to-peer education, fundraising and political lobbying, and she has worked to empower others through the NU Global Health Initiative, which she also founded.
Singh and the NUGHI team earned a Service/Research Project Award to produce one of the largest student-led undergraduate global health conferences in the nation, bringing together a broad interdisciplinary range of students, practitioners, and experts who embodied her collaborative vision for making change, the bio added.
Singh plans to earn a master’s degree in global health science and epidemiology or medical anthropology before pursuing an MD/PhD to prepare her for a career at the intersection of cutting-edge bioscience, translational care, and public health advocacy.
This summer, she is looking forward to studying abroad in Italy, developing a senior year capstone, and planning for NUGHI 2020. Singh is also an avid tennis player and enjoys hiking, crafting, traveling, and culinary adventures with her friends, it said.
The Truman Foundation was created by Congress in 1975 as the living memorial to President Truman and the Presidential Memorial to Public Service.
Its mission is premised on the belief that a better future relies on attracting to public service the commitment and sound judgment of bright, outstanding Americans. In fact, it was this belief that led President Truman, when approached by a bipartisan group of admirers near the end of his life, to encourage Congress to create a living memorial devoted to this purpose rather than a bricks and mortar monument, according to a news release.
For 40 years, the Truman Foundation has fulfilled that mission: inspiring and supporting Americans from diverse backgrounds and from across the United States to public service, it said.
The 62 new Truman Scholars, mostly college juniors, were selected from among 840 candidates nominated by 346 colleges and universities.
Each new Truman Scholar receives up to $30,000 for graduate study. Scholars also receive priority admission and supplemental financial aid at some premier graduate institutions, leadership training, career and graduate school counseling, and special internship opportunities within the federal government.
The 2019 Truman Scholars will assemble May 21 for a leadership development program at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, and they will receive their awards in a special ceremony at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence, Missouri, on May 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.